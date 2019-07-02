Joey Dawejko reveals DEATH THREATS following Anthony Joshua spar

World Boxing News

Heavyweight Joey Dawejko has revealed he was targeted with death threats on social media after news broke of a sparring incident with Anthony Joshua.

World Boxing News broke the news that Dawejko damaged Joshua prior to the Briton’s loss to Andy Ruiz. Many fans are now blaming the training stint with Dawejko for the eventuality of AJ dropping his four world titles.

Dawejko, who is now preparing to fight Murat Gassiev on show promoted by Joshua handler Eddie Hearn, outlined incidents in the aftermath.

“You know what, there’s a lot of stuff going on about me right now,” Dawejko told FightHype.

“I was getting death threats and everything on my Instagram for that, but it is what it is.

“I’ve never said anything, people are saying I said this and that, honestly, I don’t want to anything to do with it anymore.

“Me and Anthony Joshua are cool, we were friends in camp, and that’s where it stays. I hope he sees that and we’re on the same page,” he added.

Dawejko vowed not to ever divulge exactly what happened when he traded blows with Joshua.

“Listen, I respect Anthony Joshua so much. I’m not going to talk about nothing. No sparring stories, I was never that type of fighter.

“I’ve been in camp with a lot of people, a lot of heavyweight champions. I’ll never speak about sparring. That’s a boxing brotherhood thing, so I’ll never talk about that.

"I don't even want to talk about it, it's annoying."







Rumors Dawejko was given a ‘hush’ payday on DAZN against Gassiev this month are also something the Philadelphian was keen to rule out.

“When I was in camp with Anthony Joshua and everything. People have this conspiracy theory that what happened in camp. Eddie Hearn gave me an offer to fight Gassiev, like he’s throwing me a bone or something. But that’s not the case.

“I got offered that fight in May and I was supposed to fight him. That was way before the Joshua camp.

“I was already offered that fight back in May. It got pushed back to July, so it’s not true,” Dawejko explained.