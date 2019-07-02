Jason Moloney bidding to secure Liboris Solis world title fight

RINGSIDE

Jason Moloney eyes clear path to world title clash with Liborio Solis and talks Stop the Cowards Punch Campaign

Jason Moloney is hoping for his next clash to be for the WBA world bantamweight title, as he looks set to clash with Liborio Solis for the ‘regular’ version of the WBA crown.

The eventualities of this fight have come due to current WBA champion Nonito Donaire clashing with fellow world champion Naoya Inoue in the final of the World Boxing Super Series tournament, which will make the winner the WBA ‘Super’ Champion. This eventuality leaves the regular title vacant, and normally that would be contested between number 1 and 2 in the world ratings.

The current number 1 is Liborio Solis and 2 is Guillermo Rigondeaux, however, Rigondeaux contested a WBC world super bantamweight title eliminator last weekend, which will take him out of the world bantamweight ratings.

The likelihood in that Moloney would take Rigondeaux’s position in the ratings at number 2, making the possibility of a fight being ordered for the vacant title a very realistic possibility.

Moloney opened up on the potential clash with Liborio Solis, “I’ve been vocal about wanting to fight Solis for a while now.

I have all the respect in the world for him he is an excellent fighter, but he is standing in my way of becoming a world champion, so I have to do everything in my power to win this fight if the fight is made in the near future.

“I think this will be a great fight and I believe it is one that my manager Tony Tolj and my promotional team at Top Rank are eyeing up for me, so if it comes off I think it will be a fight that the fans will enjoy, but I can guarantee them the world title is coming back to Australia when I fight Solis.”

Moloney was speaking at former world champion Danny Green’s Stop the Cowards Punch Campaign event in Melbourne and gave his thoughts on Green’s work within the Australian community as a whole.



The Smooth One stated, “It was a pleasure to support Danny Green’s Stop The Cowards Punch Campaign awareness event in Melbourne as I believe it’s a great cause and something we should all get behind and well done to Danny for the amazing work he has done so far.

“Too many people are hurt and even killed because of random violent acts and it has to stop. It is brilliant that Danny Green is working hard to raise awareness about this problem and hopefully it will make people think twice before committing cowards acts in the future.”