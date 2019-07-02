Historic night beckons for Kazakhstan this weekend

RINGSIDE

Kazakhstan boxing is readying itself for a night that will go down in its illustrious history and broadcast around the world – Saturday’s world title #MTKFightNight in Nur-Sultan.

The foundation of MTK Kazakhstan and its rapid accumulation of the country’s leading young talent has already seen fighters such as Zhankosh Turarov, Sultan Zaurbek and Viktor Kotochigov delight audiences in places such as England, Wales, Dubai and more.

Now, thanks to the support and encouragement of Nurali Aliyev, a name synonymous with boxing in Kazakhstan, they’re all coming home to show their progress to fanatical compatriots on a bill topped by Turarov’s (23-0, 16 KOs) WBO Inter-Continental super-lightweight collision with high-class Argentinian Mauro Godoy (31-4-1, 16 KOs).

In addition, lightweight Kotochigov (9-0, 4 KOs) takes on Mexico’s heavy-handed Jairo Lopez (24-10, 16 KOs) for the WBC International belt and French visitor Nordine Oubaali defends the WBC world bantamweight crown against Arthur Villanueva.

Head of MTK Kazakhstan Askar Salikbayev said: “This is a very important evening not just for Kazakhstan boxing but for the country in general. We plan to showcase what is great about our nation.

“Nur-Sultan is a fantastic city and we will welcome visitors from all over the world this week. We know they will enjoy our culture and our hospitality.

“Having a world title bill here with so many other titles, champions and elite talents means everything to the Kazakh people. We’ve always had the talent and the commitment. Now we have the platform to put on these big shows ourselves.



“As well as giving the chance for the Kazakh people to come and watch the top fighters from their country in action, we are delighted that ESPN+ and iFL TV will be bringing the event to screens in all four corners of the planet. It’s so special.”

In addition to the three title fights, there’s Ireland’s WBO European featherweight king Davey Oliver Joyce (10-0, 8 KOs) and a host of hungry undercard stars looking to steal the show with Sultan Zaurbek (7-0, 5 KOs), Abilkhaiyr Shegaliyev (5-0, 4 KOs), Ali Baloyev (8-0, 7 KOs), Nurtas Azhbenov (5-0, 1 KO) Abay Tolesh (2-0, 2 KOs).