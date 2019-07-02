Frank Warren Wishlist: Promoter reveals TOP FIGHT he wants to make

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has revealed the top five fights he wants to be made in the next twelve months.

In his talkSPORT column, which you can read in full HERE, Warren outlined a quintet of superb bouts.

Featuring some of his top boxers, Warren has high hopes for some massive match-ups from now until mid-2020.

As a boxing promoter, I’ve always got ambitions and fights I want to make and I think we’ve proven this year – especially with Nathan Gorman and Daniel Dubois set to square off and put their pristine records on the line – that we will make the right fights and the fights that people want to see. With different people involved and vested interests, it’s never easy getting a deal over the line. But here are fights I’m hopeful of making over the next 12 months – Frank Warren.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder

“They’re the two best heavyweights in the world – Tyson is number one obviously. I’m confident a rematch will be agreed soon.

“We would love to make it in the UK, but it is going to be very, very difficult. The new pay-per-view model in the States is a big thing and all the real big, big fights happen there. That’s the reality of it.

“Wherever and whenever it is, it’s a fight that everyone – not just me – wants to see again. It’s a no-brainer to make it happen after their ‘draw’.

“Both men have made it clear they want to settle the score.”







