Tyrone Nurse to return on Dennis Hobson’s July 5 show in Sheffield

Chris Aston, trainer and father of Tyrone Nurse, says there is still more to come from the former British Light Middleweight Champion.

Now signed with promoter Dennis Hobson, Nurse will appear at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on Friday July 5 on a bill topped by local man Tommy Frank defending his Commonwealth Super Flyweight belt, and Barnsley’s Josh Wale in an eliminator for the Commonwealth Featherweight Title, live on Freesports.

A pro since 2008, Huddersfield’s Nurse is full of experience and has only lost six times in 43 outings. Despite four of those losses coming in his last four fights – including a reverse to world-rated Jack Catterall and a contentious loss in Australia against Jack Brubaker – Aston says that teaming up with Hobson is a move that can rejuvenate the 29-year-old’s career.

“I’ve worked with Dennis in the past, found him easy to get on with, and he’s always got the job done, which is the main thing for me,” explained Chris. “He’s going to be a great asset to Tyrone because he’s still got great connections, is still busy in the sport, and still working hard. That’s what I appreciate about him, he’s going to graft for Tyrone. And if Tyrone grafts like he did when he was British champion then I think, as a team, we can get something done together. Things chop and change in boxing, they always have and always will, but where we’re at now, Dennis is perfect for us because he’s a grafter.

“Tyrone is like Josh Wale, they’ve had that many title fights and 12-rounders, and they’re both probably in the top five in Britain for experience in boxing. Who else is about that’s had over 40 fights? Both will fancy their chances against anybody, and they could pull off an upset, they could beat anybody. There’s nobody Tyrone would fear, and it’s just a case of opening doors.

“His last fight in March against Ekow Essuman, every coach there thought that Tyrone had outboxed him. So, for every loss he’s got, you could have made an argument that if it had been on one of my shows, he’d have won. Hopefully some doors will open now and propel him to the next stage of his career.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with JJ Crump, present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on July 5. Topping the bill will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank and Barnsley’s Josh Wale.

Appearing on the undercard will be Huddersfield’s Tyrone Nurse; Derbyshire’s Irvin Magno, Cory Hardy and Liam Dring; and Sheffield’s Keanen Wainwright, Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

The show will be televised live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64).