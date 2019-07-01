Terry Flanagan to face African over eight rounds in Liverpool

RINGSIDE

Terry Flanagan is predicting entertainment for Liverpool after learning he’ll face Jonas Segu on the #MTKFightNight on July 12 – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.

Manchester’s former world champion ‘Turbo’ (33-2, 13 KOs) will take on Tanzania’s Segu (19-8-2, 6 KOs) on a stacked bill at the city’s Eventim Olympia and is relishing the chance to serve up a reminder of his class against an aggressive opponent.

Ahead of the eight-rounder, Flanagan said: “Segu looks like he loves to come forward and wing shots in. We’ve already had a little watch of him and we’re not going to have to go looking for him.

“Segu will come forward looking to land I’ve got to miss and make him pay. He’s going to be there to be hit so it’ll be an entertaining fight for the fans. He’s coming for a fight and I’ll catch him.

“I’ve not boxed since before Christmas. There’s still so much left in the tank and I’ll be looking to show that against a tough fighter. I’ll prove I’m as good as I’ve always been – if not better.

“I believe I’m a world level fighter. It’s where I’ve boxed for three or four years now. I’m in that class and I believe with one or two good wins, I’ll be back boxing for another world title.



“If I didn’t think I was capable of winning a world title, I’d have knocked boxing on the head.”

Joining Flanagan vs. Segu on a stellar card is four-time world title challenger Martin Murray (37-5-1, 17 KOs), who takes on Kim Poulsen (28-5, 7 KOs), an IBF European title clash between Jazza Dickens and Nathaniel May plus the likes of Olympic heroine Tasha Jonas.