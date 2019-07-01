Joey Dawejko adamant: I WON’T talk about Anthony Joshua sparring KO!

World Boxing News

📸 Joey Dawejko

Heavyweight fighter Joey Dawejko has sent a warning to journalists attempting to extend the World Boxing News report regarding Anthony Joshua being crumpled in sparring.

WBN broke the news in the aftermath of Joshua losing his title belts that Dawejko landed bombs on his chin which rocked the Brits world.

Many are now citing Dawejko as the reason Joshua suffered a devastating loss to Andy Ruiz back on June 1st.

The Madison Square Garden humbling left Joshua bereft of his straps in what was due to be his American breaking out parade.

Instead, Joshua has a must-win rematch on his hands to deal with later this year.

When asked to lift the lid in a recent interview, Dawejko flat out stuck to the unspoken training code.

“Listen, I respect Anthony Joshua so much. I’m not going to talk about nothing,” Dawejko told Fighthype. “No sparring stories, I was never that type of fighter.

“I’ve been in camp with a lot of people, a lot of heavyweight champions. I’ll never speak about sparring. That’s a boxing brotherhood thing, so I’ll never talk about that.

“I don’t even want to talk about it, it’s annoying.”

Many believe the incident led to Dawejko being given a ‘hush’ payday against Murat Gassiev next month.

This is also something Dawejko was keen to rule out.

“When I was in camp with Anthony Joshua and everything. People have this conspiracy theory that what happened in camp. Eddie Hearn gave me an offer to fight Gassiev, like he’s throwing me a bone or something. But that’s not the case.

“I got offered that fight in May and I was supposed to fight him. That was way before the Joshua camp.

“I was already offered that fight back in May. It got pushed back to July, so it’s not true,” Dawejko explained.







GASSIEV

With a real opportunity to build on what is already an enhanced reputation, Dawejko can certainly steal the limelight against Gassiev.

The Russian’s trainer Abel Sanchez recently told WBN that the Joshua incident has give former unified cruiserweight champion Gassiev an new incentive to win.

“Nobody is denying that Anthony Joshua was knocked out in training against Joey Dawejko, so it’s up for discussion.”

“But that makes it a statement if Murat is able to dominate and stop Joey when they fight,” Sanchez told WBN.