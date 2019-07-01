EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder trainer talks Tyson Fury, Luis Ortiz rematches

Phil Jay

📸 Amanda Westcott

Deontay Wilder’s trainer and co-manager Jay Deas has spoken to WBN ahead of what promises to be a busy time for the WBC heavyweight champion.

With two bouts already in the pipeline, Deas has two rematches to prepare Wilder for as the American plots victory number 42 and 43.

On the back of a crushing knockout of Dominic Breazeale in May, Wilder has confirmed clashes with Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury.

Ortiz is expected to happen in September or October, with Fury likely to be late February or March.

Touching on the Breazeale win, Deas praised ‘The Bronze Bomber’ for stepping up to the plate yet again.

“Deontay looked great. He saw an opening and took advantage of it,” Deas exclusively told World Boxing News before explaining some changes in the build-up.

“We went back to the basics in camp as far as eating, training, techniques, everything and it showed.

“For the next fight, he’s going to continue doing that and his fights will continue to be quick. When he does all the right things he’s on a whole different level!”

Asked when fans can expect an update on the Ortiz fight, Deas replied: “Once we get a fight date we will begin official camp two months before. Deontay is always active so he comes to camp in shape anyway.

“Deontay wants the biggest fights so we are thrilled with what’s happening. He’s clearly fighting the best opponents of any heavyweight.

“Once these two fights are done, he’s fought Ortiz, then Fury, then Breazeale. Ortiz again, then Fury again! No one else can compare.

“Against Ortiz, he wants to show what he can do with a great camp and great health behind him.”



Turning the subject to Fury, Deas was quizzed on THAT ring entrance and the buzz which surrounded it.

“I’m not sure. I didn’t see the outfit (Tyson was wearing channeling Apollo Creed) or the ring walk. I just saw a replay of the fight,” he pointed out.

Fury weighed in surprisingly heavier than for the Wilder draw in December. But with muscle packed on Deas said Fury did the right thing.

“He weighed what he was comfortable at and felt good at. He’s a heavyweight so trying to get to a low weight for aesthetic’s sake is crazy. Fury and Ben did the smart thing.”

And any thoughts on who Fury should face? – Deas responded: “I think he needs to find the right guy for him. I think a step up from Schwarz is a good move.

“No matter who he fights, Deontay is impossible to get ready for.”







TOP TWO

In the aftermath of Fury’s Las Vegas debut, ‘The Gypsy King’ was bestowed with the honor of Ring Magazine number one heavyweight.

This means, Wilder v Fury 2 will almost certainly be for the coveted Ring Magazine strap. Deas isn’t too bothered after what he sees as less than favorable coverage for the initial Pay-Per-View.

“It’s the same Ring Magazine, correct me if I’m wrong, that didn’t feature the Wilder vs Fury fight on its cover the issue before the fight happened,” said Deas. “Not only that, there was no article leading up to the fight.

“This was the biggest and most important heavyweight fight in nearly 20 years and…zero pre-fight coverage.

“They did somehow manage to find six pages to devote to the late 80’s fight between Leonard and Lalonde. I don’t care much for Ring after that slight. It was deliberate, shameful, disrespectful and unforgivable.

“If I was Fury I would renounce anything bestowed on me,” he concluded.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay