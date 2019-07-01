Derrieck Cuevas preparing for war against Jesus Alberto Beltran

RINGSIDE

WBA #13-rated welterweight Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas is training ferociously in preparation to defend his homeland in a classic “Puerto Rico vs. Mexico” televised 10-round main event on Friday, July 12.

Cuevas (21-0-1, 14 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, will defend his WBA Fedelatin Welterweight Championship against Los Mochis, Mexico’s Jesus Alberto “Barretero” Beltran (17-2-2, 10 KOs) in the headlining bout of Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory’s, in association with All Star Boxing, “Championship Fight Series” at Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Championship Fight Series’ featured bouts will be televised live on the most popular boxing series on Hispanic television Boxeo Telemundo (11:35 p.m. EST).

Tickets for “Championship Fight Series” are on sale now and cost $60, $100, $150, $250 and $500. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com.

“He’s a tough Mexican, and when Mexico meets Puerto Rico, both guys give a lot more to represent their people back home,” said Cuevas. “If you look at his record, he’s only lost once since his third fight and that was close. He’s also beaten some decent opponents, but I know there’s no way I’m losing this fight. My people would never let me forget if I did. I’ve got too many skills for him. I train harder than him. I have more talent than him, and I have more toughness.”

Cuevas, 24, says he’s learned a lot since signing with The Heavyweight Factory and moving his base of fighting operations to the United States last year— a move that has helped him defeat former top contenders Breidis Prescott, Ed Paredes and Albert Mensah in succession.

“I learned that not every fighter is going to sleep the first time I hit them,” said Cuevas. “It’s difficult to get the stoppage against a fighter who has been a top contender who wants to survive. A lot of these guys have switched to survival mode once they felt my power. With that said, my promoters have been matching me against tougher guys to get me some rounds of experience, and I’ve learned a lot.”

Cuevas says the longstanding boxing rivalry between Puerto Rico and Mexico has him training at peak intensity back home.

“I’m training in Puerto Rico for this one,” said Cuevas. “There are so many great fighters on my beautiful island and so many different styles to learn from. Training has been amazing. I’m in the best shape of my life. Growing up, these kinds of fights would bring the whole country in front of the TV. You don’t lose when national pride is on the line. I’m not really doing anything differently. I’m just doing a lot more of it. So many people are going to see this fight and watch me defend Puerto Rico. I’m doing more than I’ve ever done to make sure everyone remembers what they see that night.”

Six more exciting bouts are being scheduled. On fight night, the Hard Rock Event Center doors open at 6 p.m., and the action starts at 7 p.m. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is located at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, Fla.



