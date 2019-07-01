Callum Smith, Joe Gallagher management partnership set to end

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

World Boxing News understands Callum Smith and Joe Gallagher are set to part ways in the managerial sense. No news has yet been confirmed on whether they’ll continue in a training capacity.

Gallagher has been part of the Smith team since linking up with Paul and Stephen back in 2011. Callum joined upon making his pro debut in 2012.

Together, the pair have won several titles. They include British, European, WBA world and regional/unrecognized versions of the WBC super-middleweight crown (Diamond and Silver).

Last year, ‘Mundo’ capped off claiming his first world championship by holding aloft the coveted Ali Trophy. Smith defeated George Groves to win the World Boxing Super Series tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Smith is now looking to push on and land a super-fight. But WBN has learned it won’t be Gallagher who represents Smith in future negotiations.

The Bolton-based coach is to step aside, with Smith opening talks for new representation.

Whether Gallagher will also make way for a trainer change is unknown. An official decision on Smith’s future has not yet been made public.

It seems a complicated situation as Gallagher is friends with the Smith Brothers and has been very close with all four.

Stephen recently launched a comeback under Gallagher’s M22 Promotional brand. Paul is retired, whilst Liam is on the hunt for another world title shot.

The decision of Callum may purely come down to wanting those massive fights which have so far eluded him.







SAUNDERS

An offer was revealed this week to fight Billy Joe Saunders in a WBO/WBA unification. The terms are something which WBN understands would be a serious option for later in 2019.

It would mean Smith fighting on BT Sport Box Office. Also giving way to Saunders as the A-side in the promotion.

Canelo Alvarez remains the number one target. But as WBN revealed, the Mexican superstar wants to fight Sergey Kovalev and Gennadiy Golovkin next.

That leaves Smith on the backburner for at least another year, meaning alternative routes to huge encounters have been sought by the Liverpool man.

More will be revealed soon as WBN keeps tabs on the story.