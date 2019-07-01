Callum Smith offered Billy Joe Saunders fight, Canelo still top target

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Callum Smith is attempting to land a huge fight with Canelo Alvarez but has a curveball offer from Billy Joe Saunders to mull over.

The former British, European and current WBA world and WBC Diamond super-middleweight champion wants a huge step up from his last fight.

After capping off claiming a first world championship by holding aloft the coveted Ali Trophy last year, Smith defeated George Groves to win the World Boxing Super Series tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Smith is now looking to push on and land a super-fight. Canelo is the top target for the end of 2019.

WBN’s P4P number one remains the best option. But as WBN revealed, the Mexican superstar wants to fight Sergey Kovalev and Gennadiy Golovkin next.

That leaves Smith on the backburner for at least another year, meaning alternative routes to huge encounters have been sought by the Liverpool man.

In a twist, an offer was revealed this week to fight Billy Joe Saunders in a WBO/WBA unification. The terms are something which WBN understands would be a serious option for later in 2019.







BT SPORT

It would mean Smith fighting on BT Sport Box Office. Also giving way to Saunders as the A-side in the promotion.

“That is a fight that probably does make sense,” Smith told talkSPORT. “How easy it is to make, I’m not too sure.

“I have never sat and called anyone out, I have always sat down with my team and have given the options and go with what is best. We will sit down and go with what is best for me.

“I am in a good position. There are a lot of big fights out there for me. The next years of my career are very exciting and I want to fight the best. I want to know how good I am myself.

“I do believe they have made an offer. I’m not sure the ins and outs of it. I do believe it was a 50/50 split on BT Sport pay-per-view.

“That is the only detail I know so far. We will speak through it (this week) and if that is the next move, then that is the next move.”