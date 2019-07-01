Amy Timlin aims to build on pro debut victory on July 6 return

RINGSIDE

Amy Timlin is planning to be a picture of calm the next time she’s in the ring as she looks to build on her pro debut.

Timlin is preparing to engage in a second four-round bout, after a successful introduction with a points win in May.

She features on BCB Promotions’ summer offering at Walsall Town Hall, with fight night coming up on Saturday July 6. The show has been titled ‘The Heat Is On.’

The teenage bantamweight, from Southam in Warwickshire, turned over under the same Town Hall lights with a spotless points success over Roz Mari Silyanova.

The 19-year-old bashed around the Bulgarian to the point of a 40-35 verdict, with nerves certainly not getting the better of her.

Timlin is hoping to replicate her success in kickboxing where she claimed national, British, Commonwealth, European and world titles.

She switched sports and became an amateur boxer, learning a different craft under the tutelage of Frankie Gavin at his Ringside gym in Birmingham.

She’s now one of six females on BCB’s books and is determined to make waves at 118lbs, where Shannon Courtenay could be a rival down the line.

Timlin said: “I really enjoyed my debut, there was a lot of pressure on me during fight week, because everyone expects big things, but I loved every second of it.

“My opponent was a very awkward southpaw, who made it scrappy for me as she kept holding on, but I stayed composed.

“I’ve always had a natural talent for boxing, even when I was a kickboxer. As soon as I changed sports, I was soon able to box my way through fights.

“I’m always training and sparring with the lads at the BCB gym in Wednesbury, but there are a few girls that also come down.

“Dani Hodges, Kirstie Bavington and Rachel Ball (BCB stable-mates) are usually there on Sundays, so we’re all working with and helping each other.

“My style is to be aggressive, I love coming forward but I can work out on the outside, so I can switch my game-plan when I need to.

“I’m more settled now, I’ve got my debut out of the way and I’ve been focused on my training, so I’m more confident in myself for next time.

“I’ve got big ambitions, I want to win English and British titles and, one day, become a world champion. That’s what I’m aiming for.

“There’s not that many girls around in the bantamweight division, so it can be kind of tricky to get matched up.

“There is some good opposition out there, though, such as Shannon Courtenay. She’s been on television and a name that is definitely one for me, in the future.”

Tyler Denny is back in action elsewhere on the Town Hall card, in his first outing since vacating the Midlands middleweight title.

Denny, from Rowley Regis, has also challenged for the English crown and is determined to land himself another meaningful opportunity.

‘Ruthless’ will be looking to build on his 11 wins, with still just the one defeat and two draws on his pro record.

Lee Glover will continue his quest to make up for lost time, with just his second bout in three years. ‘The Tipton Slasher’ ended a 33-month spell on the sidelines in September.

An over-the-distance success over Dean Jones at the Town Hall made it 10 victories for the 32-year-old, having previously halted three adversaries early on.

He’s also been beaten four times, having gone twice for the English title at super feather and the Midlands crown at feather. He was also downed by Choi Tseveenpurev in Prizefighter.

Levi Ferguson is Walsall born and bred and is unbeaten after four pro contests, as a super welter, having already gone six rounds.

Troi Coleman, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, is also 4-0 and all points successes. ‘The Hawk,’ a former kickboxer, still trains out of the Platinum gym in his hometown.

Sid Bowater, another Wolverhampton boxer, will lace on the gloves again, after two years out, looking to rebuild in the welterweight ranks.

Bowater vanished after conceding his ‘0’ to Nathan Hardy, after three victories. At the age of 29, there’s still time to plot a path towards success.

Tiverton’s Alex Jones makes his debut. The former soldier completes the card.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.