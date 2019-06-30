Demetrius Andrade dominates again, asks ‘Where Canelo’s cajones at?’

Ringside

📸 Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Demetrius Andrade kept a firm grip on his WBO middleweight crown with a decisive points victory over Maciej Sulecki.

In front of a packed hometown crowd of 7,136, “Boo Boo” Andrade (28-0, 17 KOs) successfully defended his Championship against dangerous challenger Sulecki (28-2, 11 KOs) at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

The fight was live exclusively on DAZN.

Andrade, 31, scored a first-round knockdown and did not cede a single round on the scorecards en route to a dominating unanimous decision.

Below are quotes from the main event in Providence:

Demetrius Andrade

On his performance: “Providence, Rhode Island, that’s what I am talking about, baby. That’s what I am talking about. Sulecki was a great fighter. Top 10 guy and he came after it all night and let me utilize my tools.

“I gave people another great 12 rounds of boxing. I used my jab. Sulecki is no pushover. He ain’t no Steve Rolls, ain’t no Rocky Fielding. So Canelo, where your cajones at? Let’s get it.”

Regarding the message he sent with his aggressiveness: “I am the best out here. He stepped up to the plate. Sulecki was a tough guy. He wasn’t taking no for an answer.

“He came to fight though, and I did what I had to do, and that’s look pretty. Tall, black, handsome. Alto, Moreno, guapo. Your boy. It’s me again. See you in September!”

On his body during the fight: “No excuses in there. I kind of felt something going on with my body during training camp so I utilized what I can and did what I did. I looked good doing it.

“My legs were bothering me for a while after a few rounds. My dad told me to take it easy and told me to give them what they came here to see and that’s the sweet science of boxing.”

CANELO HOPE

On having the final piece of the middleweight: “Forget the WBC shit. Whatever that ‘Franchise’ belt is. Let’s go, Canelo. Let’s unify this division and have one champion. It’s right here. Let’s do it.

“No more running, no more games. Let’s put it all on the line and see who is the best. Mano a mano. Viva Mexico!”

On people not wanting to fight him: “If I would’ve stopped him? No. If I beat him for 12 rounds? No. If you want to say you’re a legend and you’re the top guy, then you need to come this way. There’s no other way. I don’t want to fight the bottom guys. Sulecki is a top 10 guy, there are no more. I keep beating them, I keep beating them, I just keep beating them.

“Where’s Canelo? Where’s GGG? What’s the hold up? I didn’t look past Sulecki, I just knew I was going to beat him.”







FULL RESULTS

WBO Middleweight World Title Fight – 12 Rounds

Demetrius Andrade (28-0, 17 KOs) defeats Maciej Sulecki (28-2, 11 KOs) via unanimous decision.

(120-107 x3)

Heavyweight Fight – 12 Rounds

Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KOs) defeats Alex Leapai (32-8-4, 26 KOs) via TKO at 2:18 of Round 10.

WBA Super Flyweight Title Fight – 12 Rounds

Kal Yafai (26-0, 15 KOs) defeats Norbelto Jimenez (29-9-4, 16 KOs) via unanimous decision.

(119-107, 118-108, 117-109)

Middleweight Fight (164 lbs. catchweight) – 4 Rounds

Alexis Espino (3-0, 2 KOs) defeats Kerby St. Juste (0-1) via TKO at 1:49 of Round 2.

Super Welterweight Fight – 10 Rounds

Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs) defeats Brandon Brewer (23-1-1, 11 KOs) via unanimous decision.

(99-91, 98-92, 97-93)

Lightweight Fight – 6 Rounds

Otha Jones III (3-0, 1 KO) defeats Matias Arriagada (6-5, 3 KOs) via unanimous decision.

(60-54 x3)

Featherweight Fight – 8 Rounds

Shelly Vincent (25-2, 1 KO) defeats Simone Da Silva (16-13, 6 KOs) via unanimous decision.

(79-73, 78-74 x2)

Featherweight Fight – 4 Rounds

Raymond Ford (3-0, 1 KO) defeats Isidro Figueroa (1-1) via KO at 1:28 of Round 1.

Middleweight Fight – 4 Rounds

Anthony Concepcion (4-0, 4 KOs) defeats Yasmani Pedroso (2-7, 1 KO) via KO at 2:02 of Round 1.