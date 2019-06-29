Tyson Fury on AJ: Eddie Hearn’s golden goose got splattered by a fat man!

World Boxing News

📷 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury didn’t hold back in his latest rant on one of his favorite topics to let rip on, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn.

The former world heavyweight champion and current lineal ruler never holds back when it comes to Hearn, who always seems to be in Fury’s bad books.

This time around, Fury concentrated on Hearn’s knowledge of boxing, stating the 40 year-old contributes to his own fighter’s downfalls.

Citing Dereck Chisora and more recently Anthony Joshua as his examples, Fury gave Hearn both barrels.

“I have no interest in anything Eddie Hearn says,” Fury told IFL TV.

“Of course Eddie Hearn would say something negative because his golden goose has just been splattered by a fat man.

“He’s got to try and discredit me to make himself look good. Mush. Everybody who he doesn’t have is s***. Everyone he has something to do with is great.

“You can’t believe a word he says. In my opinion, he knows nothing about boxing.

“He got Derek Chisora beat by Agit Kabayel for not doing his homework. He got Joshua beat by (Andy) Ruiz because he looked at the man’s body and didn’t study boxing.

“That’s the truth of the matter,” he added.

Fury is contemplating his next move after mulling over a deal to possibly fight Jarrell Miller in New York later this year.

Joshua was due to face Miller himself until the American was suspended for drug violations.

Whether it’s a move to irk Hearn or if there is actually some merit to the rumors is not yet fully known.







SALITA

Promoter Dmitriy Salita has told WBN he’s open to the fight going ahead this year, though.

“I did read the article on Tyson Fury v Jarrell Miller with Frank Warren. At the moment there has not been any official contact,” Salita exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I know that when Fury v Miller is a real possibility it will all come together at the right time,” he concluded.

Miller does seem an unlikely risk for Fury, with a massive clash against Deontay Wilder just around the corner.

An also-ran opponent would be a safer option, although Fury does want to be firing on all cylinders for the rematch.