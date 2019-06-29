Tyson Fury labelled ‘first Brit heavyweight with English accent to crack US’

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury is riding the crest of a wave after defeating Tom Schwarz on his Las Vegas debut.

Fury, 30, took less than two rounds to dispatch of the German to cement his place as the top heavyweight on the planet.

Airing his views on the enhanced profile of ‘The Gypsy King’ stateside, Warren purred at the prospect of building on the success.

“Tyson is probably the first British heavyweight – with an English accent – to crack America,” said Warren in his column, alluding to Lennox Lewis previously breaking down barriers in his Canadian tones.

“We could not be completely sure over what we were going to get from Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand. He is young, hungry and was unbeaten in 24 fights. Most importantly, he came to fight, which is why Tyson was able to put on a show.

“I can’t think of many other heavyweights who could live with Tyson on this form. True, some might take him a few more rounds, but when Tyson is on song – both during and after the fight – nobody can question that he rules the heavy mob.

“However, his American appeal is still in its infancy. Tyson will be back to reinforce the message later this year, most likely in New York. That’s before he sets about the business of signing up for the biggest fight there is to be made.







GAME

“ESPN did a fantastic job of marketing Tyson to the masses. The interest in his story was remarkable.

“I am not sure if there has been a greater revival in sport, let alone boxing, than that of Tyson. He has raised himself from the pit of despair to where he is today.

“Tyson is the name of the game right now,” he concluded.

An expected return on a Saturday in October is on the cards for Fury. Jarrell Miller heads a list of potential candidates.

Miller was due to face Anthony Joshua on June 1. The American failed two drugs tests for three substances and was suspended for six months.

As ‘Big Baby’ was not licensed at the time, a longer sentence could not be handed out.

