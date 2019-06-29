Tyler Denny gives training camp update ahead of July 6 return

RINGSIDE

Tyler Denny believes ramping up the rounds could be a dress rehearsal for bigger things as he chases more battles for belts.

The former Midlands middleweight champion and English title challenger is determined to build a path towards further opportunities.

He first headlines BCB Promotions’ summer offering at Walsall Town Hall, with fight night coming up on Saturday July 6. The show has been titled ‘The Heat Is On.’

‘Ruthless’ is scheduled to top the bill in an eight-rounder against Serge Ambomo, who is Sheffield based but highly ranked in his homeland of Cameroon.

Ambomo has seen the final bell with the likes of JJ Metcalf, Ekow Essuman, Mark Heffron and even former WBA world champion boss David Avanesyan.

Denny will have turned 28, four days before he steps through the ropes, and remains ambitious about his future in the sport.

The southpaw, from Rowley Regis, immediately looks to build on his 11 wins, with still just the one defeat and two draws on his pro record.

He outpointed Tom Stokes in 2017 to claim the area crown, which he recently relinquished without ever making a defence.

That earned him a crack at the vacant English strap last year, but he would lose his ‘0’ to Reece Cartwright in painful fashion under the Town Hall lights.

Denny sustained a horrific split lip and substantial swelling by his right eye, but kept on fighting until he was medically withdrawn.

As the injuries were ruled to be caused by punches, it was ruled an eighth round TKO. Denny has bounced back with two points victories since.

His training regime has again taken him to Tenerife, where soaring temperatures have proved the ideal backdrop for him to put in the hard yards.

He said: “I love it out there, it’s a different experience training in warm weather and this is the second camp in a row that I’ve done it.

“I didn’t actually get much sparring, I just missed Metcalf (now a Commonwealth champion) and Scott Fitzgerald (WBA International title challenger).

“I don’t actually go for that, it’s the altitude runs in the mountains that really do it for me. I’m feeling mega fit and ready to go.

“I’m expecting a tough opponent and perhaps it will go the distance, but I’ve proved I can do it on more than one occasion.

“I’m a boxer, but I can have a scrap if I need to, so we’ll see what happens. My target is just to win convincingly and look good doing it.

“The original plan was to fight for an international title on this show, with one of the world’s governing bodies, but that never came off.

“I’m not really bothered about going for the Midlands again, I’ve been there, done it and won it. I’ve given it up and that’s that.

“I’m hoping the English will come up for grabs again, Cartwright never ended up defending it and Jack Cullen has it now.

“Cullen is going for the Commonwealth (with Felix Cash) the same night I’m next out and he’ll probably have to vacate the English, if he wins.

“All I want are meaningful fights, I’d even be up for boxing away. I’ve never really done that before and it would be a good trip for me and my fans.”

Lee Glover will continue his quest to make up for lost time, with just his second bout in three years. ‘The Tipton Slasher’ ended a 33-month spell on the sidelines in September.

An over-the-distance success over Dean Jones at the Town Hall made it 10 victories for the 32-year-old, having previously halted three adversaries early on.

He’s also been beaten four times, having gone twice for the English title at super feather and the Midlands crown at feather. He was also downed by Choi Tseveenpurev in Prizefighter.

Levi Ferguson is Walsall born and bred and is unbeaten after four pro contests, as a super welter, having already gone six rounds.

Troi Coleman, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, is also 4-0 and all points successes. ‘The Hawk,’ a former kickboxer, still trains out of the Platinum gym in his hometown.

Sid Bowater, another Wolverhampton boxer, will lace on the gloves again, after two years out, looking to rebuild in the welterweight ranks.

Bowater vanished after conceding his ‘0’ to Nathan Hardy, after three victories. At the age of 29, there’s still time to plot a path towards success.

Amy Timlin, from Southam in Warwickshire, completes the line-up having previously debuted at bantamweight with a spotless points success over Roz Mari Silyanova.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.