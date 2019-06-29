WBC confirm Shawn Porter v Errol Spence Jr. / Women join Clean Boxing

Ringside

Top Americans Shawn Porter will battle Errol Spence Jr. in a massive unification at welterweight, it has been confirmed this week.

According to the WBC, the pair are on the verge of announcing the fight for later this year.

Giving an update, the WBC said: “World Boxing Council welterweight champion Shawn Porter will face IBF champion Errol Spence Jr.

“A date and venue to be announced soon in a highly anticipated 147-pound fight.

“This will be the second defense by Porter, who won the vacant title against Danny Garcia. He retained it in a close fight over Cuban Yordenis Ugas in the first quarter of this year.

“Spence Jr., comes from defeating Mikey Garcia in March.

“Aged thirty one, including eleven of them as a professional boxer, Porter (30-2-1, 17 Ko’s) is keenly aware that a victory over Spence Jr. could be absolutely vital in cementing his legacy as an elite fighter.

“Spence Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs), 29, an IBF champion, is a fighter with great technique. He has commented on several occasions that he wants to hold the green and gold WBC title, which belongs to Porter.







CBP

In a further move announced, legendary WBC world bantamweight champion Mariana Juarez and British fighter Hannah Rankin, who’s fifth ranked in the middleweights, completed their registration form for the Clean Boxing Program.

It’s been expanded. So for women Registration is now mandatory. Including the WBC champions and the top five ranked female fighetrs.

Mariana, as well as Hannah, know just how important it is to comply with this requirement that benefits all.

The most important thing is to take care of the health of those who climb into the ring.

The CBP project aims to standardize the procedures to provide security to those who risk so much when going into the ring.

If you want to know more, we invite you to see the webinar at: https://wbcboxing.com/WBCVADA/