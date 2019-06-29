Nathan Gorman tops fan poll prior to Daniel Dubois clash

RINGSIDE

OVER TEN THOUSAND boxing fans participated in a social media survey this week, designed to gather the opinions of the fans on the key attributes of both Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman ahead of the British heavyweight title showdown at the o2 Arena on July 13.

Fans were asked to assess the pair across a whole range of specific skills, particular strengths and qualities across the Frank Warren social media channels.

The categories were: Better chin, most heart, speed, inside game, ring IQ, most skilful, best footwork, who hits harder, better stamina and who possesses the stronger jab.

Across the board it was Nathan who found most favour with the fans, averaging 65 per cent of the votes.

In a straight vote of ‘Who do you think will win the fight?’ it was the Ricky Hatton trained heavyweight who again came on top with 57% of the votes.

So, sticking to the theme of the popular promotional trailer, the fans seem to agree that Nathan Gorman is the man to beat Daniel Dubois!

However, it is said that the bookies rarely get it wrong and the pricing of the betting giant 32Red is firmly in the corner of Dubois.

32Red have Dubois as the odds on 4/9 favourite, with Gorman 33/20 against. If you suspect this is going to be a close run thing, the draw is a tempting 20/1.

Tickets for ‘Heavy Duty’ featuring Daniel Dubois v Nathan Gorman for the vacant British Heavyweight Title, plus Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce v Bryant Jennings are on sale now. The show also features British Middleweight champion Liam Williams who clashes against France’s former European champion Karim Achour for the vacant WBC Silver middleweight crown. Super-flyweight sensation Sunny Edwards meets Mexican Hiram Gallardo for the vacant IBF super-flyweight title. WBO super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp risks his crown against Jordan McCorry. Returning after an impressive debut is Kent bantamweight Dennis McCann. Hamza Sheeraz, Mark Chamberlain, Jake Pettitt, Louie Lynn, Mickey Burke Jr and Florian Marku add to an exciting line up and tickets are available via AXS.com, Eventim and Ticketmaster and are priced as below:

£300 – (Hospitality)

£200 – Floor

£150 – Floor

£100 – Tier/Floor

£75 – Floor/Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tier