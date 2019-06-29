Kubrat Pulev fate revealed on July 22, Ruiz v Joshua 2 winner pending

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Kubrat Pulev’s future fate as the International Boxing Federation mandatory challenger still hangs in the balance.

The Bulgarian saw his license suspended from March to September after the alleged groping of a journalist.

Upon defeating Bogdan Dinu in California, Pulev was accused by Las Vegas reporter Jenny Sushe of inappropriate behavior.

The California State Athletic Commission moved to act on Sushe’s claims and took away Pulev’s right to fight.

Sushe has since dropped any further action against Pulev. The boxer is now hoping an appeal will cut the sentence in half.

Currently due to expire on September 23, Pulev’s representatives are seeking the penalty to finish next month.

Pulev, or perhaps his legal team, will appear before officials on July 22. There is optimism Pulev’s case will be looked up favorably.

The 38 year-old has always protested his innocence in the matter and has a world title challenge waiting in the wings.

Holding a place as the IBF’s number one and stipulated next in line, Pulev needs an early comeback in order to get ready for his next fight.

Promoters Top Rank are understood to be looking at a bout in August before another warm up later in the year.

A clash against the winner of the Andy Ruiz v Anthony Joshua rematch is then due to be ordered early in 2020.

Had Ruiz not shocked Joshua on June 1st at Madison Square Garden, Pulev would almost certainly have been given his opportunity in November.

Joshua has another trip to New York to contend with but remains the favorite to regain his belts.

Whoever does come out on top will be pushed immediately towards Pulev. The World Boxing Organization’s recently ordered contender Oleksandr Usyk is then next on the roster.

The eventual victor from Ruiz, Joshua and Pulev is set to battle Usyk in the summer of 2020.

For now, all depends on how the hearing goes down on July 22.







IBF TIMELINE

July 22 – Pulev hearing

Aug – Pulev fights

Nov/Dec – Ruiz v Joshua 2 / Pulev fights

2020

March/April – Winner v Pulev mandatory

Summer – Winner v Usyk