Canelo position explained: All bouts for WBC, opponent can win mandatory

According to the World Boxing Council, Canelo Alvarez is now recognized as the ‘Franchise’ champion of the organization.
The WBC moved to elevated Canelo’s status on the back of his exceptional run of form in the sport.
Canelo, the current WBN pound for pound number one, will gain certain privileges from his new-found position.
Below, WBN has moved to explain each point of the WBC’s seven regarding the ‘Franchise’ ruler, in more detail.
Canelo was voted by the WBC as their main active fighter after similar were handed out to Floyd Mayweather and Vitali Klitschko in the past.
Canelo is unable to pass the honor to another fighter.
Canelo will be in similar standing to Mayweather and Klitschko once he too hangs up his gloves. This effectively means he can challenge any champion at any weight if he wants to come out of retirement.
Any opponent named by Canelo, at any weight class or under any circumstances, will be challenging him as WBC ‘Franchise’ (basically Overall) Champion.
It’s not yet been made clear if this means sanctioning fees will be due for every bout.
Canelo will effectively be an ambassador for the WBC into the bargain.
For example, if Canelo moves up to light-heavyweight and beats current title holder Oleksandr Gvozdyk, the WBC championship would then become vacant for another contender.
In essence, every fight in which Canelo competes will be a WBC mandatory fight. If Canelo wins there’s no change in his or the opponent’s status.
Should the challenger win, he WILL NOT become Franchise champion. Instead will be the next in line for the other WBC champion of that division.