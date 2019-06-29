Canelo position explained: All bouts for WBC, opponent can win mandatory

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

According to the World Boxing Council, Canelo Alvarez is now recognized as the ‘Franchise’ champion of the organization.

The WBC moved to elevated Canelo’s status on the back of his exceptional run of form in the sport.

Canelo, the current WBN pound for pound number one, will gain certain privileges from his new-found position.

Below, WBN has moved to explain each point of the WBC’s seven regarding the ‘Franchise’ ruler, in more detail.

1. The Franchise Champion designation is exclusively by appointment of the WBC Board of Governors by a majority vote of the board.

Canelo was voted by the WBC as their main active fighter after similar were handed out to Floyd Mayweather and Vitali Klitschko in the past.

2. This designation is not transferable and is exclusive to the fighter who receives such designation.

Canelo is unable to pass the honor to another fighter.

3. The Franchise Champion will be designated as WBC Emeritus Champion once he retires from boxing.

Canelo will be in similar standing to Mayweather and Klitschko once he too hangs up his gloves. This effectively means he can challenge any champion at any weight if he wants to come out of retirement.

4. The Franchise Champion will proudly represent the WBC in every single fight as a reigning WBC champion. This is regardless of any specific conditions or titles being associated with all future fights.

WBC rules and regulations will govern under the traditional conditions of boxing in the Franchise champion fights.

WBC will approve through the franchise champion promoter every opponent scheduled to fight.

Any opponent named by Canelo, at any weight class or under any circumstances, will be challenging him as WBC ‘Franchise’ (basically Overall) Champion.

It’s not yet been made clear if this means sanctioning fees will be due for every bout.

5. Franchise Champion agrees to participate in a minimum of two social responsibility events every year, organized and in conjunction with the WBC.

Canelo will effectively be an ambassador for the WBC into the bargain.







6. The WBC may recognize a WBC champion in the division or divisions where the Franchise champion currently competes.

For example, if Canelo moves up to light-heavyweight and beats current title holder Oleksandr Gvozdyk, the WBC championship would then become vacant for another contender.

7. The WBC may award a Diamond Championship belt in those fights in which the Franchise Champion engages. If the Franchise Champion loses, the winner will receive the Diamond belt and may be considered as mandatory contender of the division.

In essence, every fight in which Canelo competes will be a WBC mandatory fight. If Canelo wins there’s no change in his or the opponent’s status.

Should the challenger win, he WILL NOT become Franchise champion. Instead will be the next in line for the other WBC champion of that division.