Andrade v Sulecki: Running order, live schedule for Providence

Matchroom Boxing is gearing up for another big fight night on DAZN as Demetrius Andrade and Maciej Sulecki prepare to face-off.
Andrade defends his WBO middleweight title against Sulecki at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence on Saturday night.
The American is hoping a victory can land him a shot at Gennadiy Golovkin later in the year.
In the co-feature, former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker goes one-on-one with ex-world title challenger Alex Leapai.
Also on the bill, Kal Yafai puts his WBA super-flyweight belt on the line against Norbelto Jimenez.
A host of Rhode Island talent compete on the undercard, plus Otha Jones III aims for a second win in just seven days.
Tickets can still be purchased via Ticketmaster.
5.30pm ET first bell
4 x 3 mins Anthony Concepcion 158.6lbs vs. Yasmani Pedroso 160.2lbs
Providence, Rhode Island Miami, Florida
Followed by:
8 x 2 mins Shelly Vincent 127.8lbs vs. Simone Da Silva 125.1lbs
Providence, Rhode Island Sao Paulo, Brazil
Followed by:
4 x 3 mins Raymond Ford 125.9lbs vs. Isidro Figueroa 126.8lbs
Camden, New Jersey Sonora, Mexico
7:00pm ET
6 x 3 mins Otha Jones Jr. 131.4lbs vs. Matias Arriagada 128.4lbs
Toledo, Ohio Buenos Aires, Argentina
Followed by:
10 x 3 mins Mark Deluca 157.8lbs vs. Brandon Brewer 157.4lbs
Whitman, Massachusetts Nackawic, Canada
Followed by:
4 x 3 mins Alexis Espino 163.8lbs vs. Kirby St. Juste 158.8lbs
Las Vegas, Nevada Trenton, New Jersey
9:00pm ET
12 x 3 mins WBA World Super-Flyweight championship
Khalid Yafai 114.5lbs vs. Norbelto Jimenez 114.5lbs
Birmingham, England Villa Duarte, D.R.
Followed by:
12 x 3 mins Joseph Parker 241.5lbs vs. Alex Leapai 254.2lbs
Auckland, New Zealand Logan City, Australia
Followed by:
12 x 3 mins WBO World Middleweight championship
Demetrius Andrade 159.9lbs vs. Maciej Sulecki 159.5lbs
Providence, Rhode Island Warsaw, Poland
FLOAT
4/6 x 3 mins Anthony Marsella, Jr. 137.8lbs vs. Jose Aubel 136.4lbs
Providence, Rhode Island Monte Caseros, Argentina