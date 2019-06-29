Andrade v Sulecki: Running order, live schedule for Providence

Ringside

📸 Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Matchroom Boxing is gearing up for another big fight night on DAZN as Demetrius Andrade and Maciej Sulecki prepare to face-off.

Andrade defends his WBO middleweight title against Sulecki at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence on Saturday night.

The American is hoping a victory can land him a shot at Gennadiy Golovkin later in the year.

In the co-feature, former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker goes one-on-one with ex-world title challenger Alex Leapai.

Also on the bill, Kal Yafai puts his WBA super-flyweight belt on the line against Norbelto Jimenez.

A host of Rhode Island talent compete on the undercard, plus Otha Jones III aims for a second win in just seven days.

Tickets can still be purchased via Ticketmaster.

WEIGHTS, RUNNING ORDER AND IMAGES FROM TODAY’S ANDRADE VS. SULECKI WEIGH-IN

5.30pm ET first bell

4 x 3 mins Anthony Concepcion 158.6lbs vs. Yasmani Pedroso 160.2lbs

Providence, Rhode Island Miami, Florida

Followed by:

8 x 2 mins Shelly Vincent 127.8lbs vs. Simone Da Silva 125.1lbs

Providence, Rhode Island Sao Paulo, Brazil

Followed by:

4 x 3 mins Raymond Ford 125.9lbs vs. Isidro Figueroa 126.8lbs

Camden, New Jersey Sonora, Mexico

7:00pm ET

6 x 3 mins Otha Jones Jr. 131.4lbs vs. Matias Arriagada 128.4lbs

Toledo, Ohio Buenos Aires, Argentina

Followed by:

10 x 3 mins Mark Deluca 157.8lbs vs. Brandon Brewer 157.4lbs

Whitman, Massachusetts Nackawic, Canada

Followed by:

4 x 3 mins Alexis Espino 163.8lbs vs. Kirby St. Juste 158.8lbs

Las Vegas, Nevada Trenton, New Jersey







9:00pm ET

12 x 3 mins WBA World Super-Flyweight championship

Khalid Yafai 114.5lbs vs. Norbelto Jimenez 114.5lbs

Birmingham, England Villa Duarte, D.R.

Followed by:

12 x 3 mins Joseph Parker 241.5lbs vs. Alex Leapai 254.2lbs

Auckland, New Zealand Logan City, Australia

Followed by:

12 x 3 mins WBO World Middleweight championship

Demetrius Andrade 159.9lbs vs. Maciej Sulecki 159.5lbs

Providence, Rhode Island Warsaw, Poland

FLOAT

4/6 x 3 mins Anthony Marsella, Jr. 137.8lbs vs. Jose Aubel 136.4lbs

Providence, Rhode Island Monte Caseros, Argentina