Vladimir Nikitin tears bicep, out of Michael Conlan grudge clash

RINGSIDE

📷 Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Michael Conlan will take on a new foe on the historic #MTKFightNight at Féile an Phobail in Falls Park on August 3.

News of the withdrawal of Russian rival Vladimir Nikitin, who has torn a bicep, broke on Thursday night but far from taking an easy alternative, Belfast hero Conlan will take a bigger step up in front of #TheConlanRevolution fans.

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator and brother of Michael, Jamie Conlan said: “These things happen in boxing and we’ll now be looking to bring in an opponent that’ll be a harder fight than Nikitin would have been.

“In some ways, Nikitin was a step back in terms of level and we all know it’s a match-up based on sentimentality. Instead, we’ll now seek a fight that will push Mick up the rankings quicker. It’ll be the hardest fight of his career.

“We are already in discussions with some high-class opponents to step up to the plate and we’ll be bringing the public news on that – along with further attractive match-ups on the bill – as soon as we can, so stay tuned.”

Some of the cream of Irish boxing is already confirmed for the unique event with the likes of Paddy Barnes, Sean McComb, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Padraig McCrory, Callum Bradley, Seanie Duffy and Dee Sullivan all set to star.