How Tyson Fury bounced back to become the biggest attraction in world boxing

Tyson Fury (28-0-1) is currently the biggest attraction in boxing at the moment. After being stripped of his heavyweight belts in 2016, it looked like Fury’s boxing career was over.

Yet, he has bounced back and is now tipped to become a heavyweight champion again. So, this article will look at how he returned to the top.

A furious comeback

Fury began his comeback last year with wins against Sefer Seferi (23-1) in June and Francesco Pianeta (35-4-1) in August. Fury’s dominant win over Pianeta paved the way for a much-anticipated match with WBC heavyweight Deontay Wilder (40-0-1).

The American had been on Fury’s radar since 2017 after Wilder had written off the former lineal champ.

“Deontay Wilder spurred me on as he said I couldn’t do it,” Fury told the BBC. “I was walking my dog at the time and I thought ‘I’m a fat pig and I need to turn this around, come back and knock him out.”

Fighting Wilder

The two men fought on September 22, 2018, with a bwin Boxing report details that it was only his third fight since beating Wladimir Klitschko. Fury’s skill and the way he commands the ring were on full display as he neutralized Wilder’s power.

However, the fight didn’t completely go his way and Fury got knocked down twice, first in the 9th round, then again in the 12th.

The two knockdowns proved huge for Wilder, and the fight ended in a disputed draw (115-111 (Wilder), 114-110 (Fury), and 113-113).

Fury may not have gotten the win, but it showed that he was ready and fit enough to compete in the ring with the best in the world.

Back at the top

Next up for Fury was Tom Schwarz (25-1). The fight came hot on the heels of Anthony Joshua’s shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in early June this year.

Fury couldn’t afford to suffer a similar upset, especially since he was aiming to make a huge statement to the boxing world. He beat Schwarz in four rounds.

The victory was also a clear indication of the amount of work Fury has been putting into his training.

A big part of his return to the top has been his coach Ben Davidson. The Telegraph revealed how Davidson was introduced to Fury in 2016 and over 14 months worked on “Fury’s exquisite boxing skills, head movement, and speed – and an incredible weight loss of 10th.”

When talking about why Fury is such a big attraction in boxing, Davidson said: “he’s got a flamboyant style and personality.”

Fury, the showman

Fury has always been able to engage the crowd with his showmanship, and his fight against Schwarz was no different, even pulling off an Apollo Creed-inspired grand entrance.

His performance underscored both his place on top of the heavyweight division and his standing as the most entertaining and compelling fighter in and out of the ring.

Post-fight, Fury put on another show, this time serenading his wife, Paris, in the ring with a rousing rendition of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

Fury has always been a master showman, and his comeback is playing to his strengths.

Most importantly, Fury looks happy and fully invested in this comeback, which has impressed even Top Rank owner Bob Arum.

“He was a big hit in town and everyone wants him back for his next fight,” said Arum, who expects that next fight to be a rematch with Wilder.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, however, foresees “another easy touch” for Fury to end 2019, which will set up showdowns next year with Wilder and either Joshua or Ruiz, the current WBA (Super), IBF, and WBO champ.

Whoever he fights next, Fury is, without doubt, the biggest attraction in boxing right now.