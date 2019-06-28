Otha Jones III bids for second victory in a week on Matchroom bill

RINGSIDE

📷 Mark Robinson.

This Saturday night in Providence, Rhode Island, prized prospect Otha Jones III will look for his 2nd win in seven days on two continents as he takes on Matias Agustin Arriagada.

It was just last Saturday when the 19 year-old Jones stopped Michael Horrabin in the 1st round at York Hall in London.

Jones, who is managed by Split-T Management, is wasting no time as he was asked to stay busy as soon as he landed on American soil, and he was placed on the Saturday night fight card at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

In Arriagada, he is facing a battled tested fighter from Argentina, who has a record of 6-4 with three knockouts. Arriagada has wins over two undefeated fighters.

Jones (2-0,1 KO) of Toledo, Ohio is ready for the task on Saturday night, and the fight will be streamed live on DAZN.

“After being in London, and experiencing that, it was a great feeling to make a lot of fans over there. Now I am in Rhode Island making more fans. It’s an amazing feeling to share the card with some of my amateur teammates in Raymond Ford and Alexis Espino as well as an idol of mine, Demetrius Andrade. I want to thank Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing as well as my team.”

Jones, a native of Toledo, Ohio, was a remarkable amateur as he was a 21-time National Champion, where he compiled a staggering 283-13 amateur record highlighted by representing Team USA in several international tournaments including winning a Gold Medal at the International Youth Continental Americas Tournament and Silver Medal at the Emil Jechev Memorial Tournament as well as winning several national tournaments such as the winning gold medals in United States National Championships (Twice) and the World Championship Qualifier.

Jones was also a four-time State Wrestling Champion.