Okolie moved to Whyte v Rivas bill, Fowler v Rose to be rescheduled

A statement has been released after World Boxing News broke the news that Lawrence Okolie v Jack Massey was off.

Massey suffered an injury which subsequently ruled him out of the planned July 6th show at Manchester Arena.

Anthony Fowler was also due to appear. The Liverpool man was drafted in to battle Brian Rose when Scott Fitzgerald was ruled out.

‘The Machine’ is bidding to bounce back from a close points defeat to Fitzgerald in Liverpool earlier this year.

Fowler v Rose will still happen at some point, whilst Okolie has been belatedly added to the Dillian Whyte v Oscar Rivas WBC Silver Heavyweight title bout on July 20.

Confirming what WBN had informed readers, Matchroom said: “We received news today that an arm injury has ruled Jack Massey out of his July 6 clash with Lawrence Okolie.

“Consequently, a decision has been made to postpone the event.

“The pair were due to meet at Manchester Arena next weekend, with Okolie’s British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight titles on the line.#

“The Hackney man will now defend his titles against an opponent to be confirmed soon on the undercard of Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas at The O2 in London on July 20, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

“Anthony Fowler will take on Blackpool’s former World title challenger Brian Rose on a new show later this summer. Further details to be announced early next week.

"Refunds for tickets purchased for the July 6 show are available from the original point of purchase."







OKOLIE

Okolie had been looking forward to defending his British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles on the show.

A new opponent for the talented Londoner will be revealed soon. Okolie is undefeated and will be a welcome addition to Whyte v Rivas.

Massey is not expected to be fit for next month’s show at the O2 Arena in London.