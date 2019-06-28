Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman heads to ITV Box Office on UK TV

RINGSIDE

ITV Box Office will show exclusive live coverage of the much-anticipated showdown between Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao and Keith “One Time” Thurman for WBA supremacy in the Welterweight division.

Brought to viewers on Saturday, July 20 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the event features a headline clash between undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb Plant making his first title defence against unbeaten contender Mike Lee.

This announcement marks the latest big fight presented by ITV as part of its new deal with Haymon Sports Premier Boxing Champions [PBC].

With undefeated Thurman presenting a real threat to boxing’s only eight-division World Champion Pacquiao the incentive for both fighters is to claim in victory the top spot in one of boxing’s most talented and hotly contested divisions.

On the undercard to the mouth-watering Pacquiao v Thurman main event, is a top class undercard featuring former World Champion Omar Figueroa Jr. taking on Yordenis Ugas in a WBC welterweight eliminator, former titleholder Sergey Lipinets facing veteran John Molina Jr. and a collision between former Champs Luis Nery and Juan Carlo Payano.

All the action is available exclusively in the UK on ITV Box Office. Full details on how to access the event will be available in the coming days on www.itvboxoffice.com

The ITV Box Office announcement comes on the eve of more live boxing on the network with ITV4 showing live free to air coverage of tomorrow night’s world title fight between unbeaten WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo against contender Brandon Adams Sunday, from NRG Arena in Houston and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Coverage will start at 2:00am [Sunday 30 June] and also on the card is Erickson “Hammer’’ Lubin taking on French contender Zakaria Attou in a 12-round WBC title elimination bout in the co-main event.

28-year-old Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) won a world title at 154-pounds when he scored a devastating third-round knockout of Cornelius Bundrage to win the IBF Junior Middleweight Title in 2015.

He successfully defended his 154-pound title three times, including a devastating knockout of top contender Julian Williams, before moving up in weight to campaign at middleweight.

ITV4’s The Big Fight starts at 2am Sunday 30 June.

ITV and PBC’s unique collaboration is the first time that Haymon Sports and PBC has partnered with a UK broadcaster to stage boxing events regularly in the UK. The exclusive three-year deal will guarantee a minimum of 15 televised events each year, drawing from PBC’s unrivalled group of over 160 of the best boxers in the world, which includes more than 60 current and former world champions in matches staged both in the UK and the US. PBC, the sports’ pre-eminent boxing brand, is broadcast over cable and network television in the United States.

The world-class action from events for the next three years will include free-to-air broadcasts on ITV’s channels, including ITV main channel and ITV4 and ITV Hub, and will also include pay per views on ITV’s PPV channel, ITV Box Office.

This new deal for boxing adds to ITV Sport’s portfolio of first class events, which includes exclusive free to air coverage of the England football team’s qualifiers for both the European Championship and World Cup, a forthcoming deal to show the FA Cup, the 6 Nations and exclusive coverage of the Rugby World Cup, UK horse racing, the Tour de France and the French Open.