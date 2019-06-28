Lennox Lewis looking forward to ringside position for Amir Khan v Billy Dib

RINGSIDE

British Heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis has confirmed he will be in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday 12th July to watch Amir Khan in his showdown with Billy Dibb.

Two-time World Champions Khan and Dib will clash in a spectacular setting at the King Abdullah Sports City for the Vacant WBC International Welterweight title, televised exclusively live in the UK on free-to-air Channel 5.

Lewis, the former Unified WBC, IBF & WBA World Heavyweight Champion, announced on his Instagram account @mrlennoxlewis that he will be at ringside for the highly anticipated showdown in the desert.

He said:

I’ve watched @amirkingkhan career unfold from he became the youngest British boxing Olympic medalist to unified world champion.. and everything else in between – “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here” 😀 🥊

I’ll be in Jeddah to witness another chapter, Khan vs Dib.. #KhanDib🥊

More legendary boxing champion and celebrities will be at ringside for the big fight and will be announced regularly.

The event titled Red Sea Fight Night during the Saudi Seasons is a boxing extravaganza with three further big Championship titles fights on the show: Hughie Fury vs. Samuel Peter – Championship Title TBC; Prince Patel vs. Michell Banquez – IBO World Bantamweight Championship; Dave Penalosa vs. Lerato Dlamini – WBC Silver Featherweight Championship

An action packed undercard also features British middleweight talent Michael Hennessy Jr. vs Abdul Julaidan Fatah; Super-bantamweight contest Amandeep Singh vs Shakhobidin Zoirov; Lightweight contest Zuhayr Al Qahtani vs. Farhad Hazratzada; Super-featherweight contest Lolito Sonsona vs. Isack Junior; Welterweight contest Rodrigo Caraballo vs. Sajid Abid and Heavyweight Contest Ali Kiydin vs. Hemi Ahio.

Khan v Dib is exclusively live in the UK on free-to-air Channel 5 and the undercard on 5Spike on Friday 12th July