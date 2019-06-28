Jack Massey injury cancels Lawrence Okolie fight, July 6 card SCRAPPED

World Boxing News

Jack Massey won’t be trading blows with Lawrence Okolie for the British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight title at Manchester Arena after suffering an injury in training.

WBN found out some time ago. But it’s now apparent the whole card is set to be scrapped.

The contest was due to go ahead on Saturday July 6. It was to be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Okolie had originally wanted to face WBA World Champion Dennis Lebedev in his next fight.

Talk of the shock World title fight fell away after the Hackney man teamed up with new trainer Shane McGuigan.

Okolie then accepted the now ill-fated Massey clash.

Massey had been previously vocal in his pursuit of 2016 Olympian Okolie but needs time to recover before the pair can finally trade blows.

Prior to the contest, Massey was looking forward to shocking Okolie. He had said: “We’ve wanted this fight for a long time so when I got my opportunity, I grabbed it with both f****** hands.

“I’ve seen a few people knocking me for getting a shot at the belts. But it’s time to let everyone know who I am. If they don’t know who I am now, then they definitely will after this fight. This is my time to shine.

“I’ve been in the gym since my last fight in March so we’ve had great preparation for this. I’m always in the gym grinding away.

“You’ve got to be ready for these opportunities when they present themselves.”

Sadly, those words will have to wait to come to fruition.







FOWLER v ROSE

Another casualty of the cancellation will be Anthony Fowler taking on Brian Rose at super-welterweight.

Scott Fitzgerald had already pulled out of the Rose fight. Whilst WBN also understands that Felix Cash was not going to be one hundred percent.

All in all, it seems Matchroom Boxing have been forced to act, rather than let a sub-par show go ahead at the famous arena.

Sheffield amateur star Dalton Smith was also due to appear.