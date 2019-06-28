EXCLUSIVE: Promoter upbeat despite no Tyson Fury v Jarrell Miller contact

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams / Ed Mulholland

Tyson Fury versus Jarrell Miller remains a potential offering for the fall in New York, according to optimistic promoter Dmitriy Salita.

On the back of Frank Warren stating in his talkSPORT column that he was open to Fury v Miller, WBN reached out to Salita for comment.

Warren took the opportunity to have a slight dig at rival Eddie Hearn when revealing the controversial American as a shortlisted candidate.

“Hopefully, we get him (Tyson) in there with an American later this year. I’m open to the prospect of Jarrell Miller being Tyson’s next opponent,” Warren told talkSPORT.

“Miller’s failed drugs tests cost him a shot at Anthony Joshua in June and a six-month suspension. I’m really anti-drugs. I think there should be some seriously, seriously strict penalties for it.

“I don’t police the sport, that is up to the governing bodies. They’re (the ones) letting everyone down by handing these pathetic little bans out.

“The only way they’re going to get rid of drugs in sport and boxing is draconian measures. There’s no place for it. There has to be severe consequences.

“But having been handed only a short suspension, Miller will be ready to return to the ring in September. If he’s licensed, then there’s nothing I can do about that. He’ll be considered by us.

“I’ve seen Eddie Hearn having a little moan about Miller being a potential opponent for Fury next. But, you know, this is the guy that put Daniel Jacobs in with Canelo and who promoted Alexander Povetkin,” he concluded.







SALITA

Salita is open to an approach from Warren. The Miller co-handler stated he expects the fight to be made if that happens soon.

“I did read the article on Tyson Fury v Jarrell Miller with Frank Warren. At the moment there has not been any official contact,” Salita exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I know that when Fury v Miller is a real possibility it will all come together at the right time,” he added.

Should Fury eventually trade blows with Miller, the heavyweight number one will be a huge favorite to prevail.

‘Big Baby’ has a firm question mark against his ability following three failed drugs tests and has a lot to do in order to repair his reputation.