Warrington, Frampton agree Dubois beats Gorman on July 13

ARCH rivals Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton are joined as one over the big Daniel Dubois v Nathan Gorman showdown.

IBF featherweight champion Warrington won a brutal thriller on points against Frampton and they’re expecting another explosive clash when unbeaten pair Dubois (11-0, 10 KOs) and Gorman (16-0, 11 KOs) clash.

And the pair are unanimous that it’s Dubois who will have his hand raised in victory when the vacant British heavyweight championship is on the line at London’s o2 Arena on Saturday July 13.

“What a fight we have to look forward to when Nathan and Daniel fight,” purred Warrington who recently successfully defended his world crown against Kid Galahad.

Warrington added: “They have two different styles, both big punchers, both prospects and a British title on line – it is going to be fantastic.

“It has got everyone talking and there are so many different opinions. It is 50-50, and I know plenty of people are leaning towards Nathan, but I am going with Dubois.

“He is devastating when he gets an opponent hurt and I think he can win early.”

Former two-weight world champion Frampton returns to action in August and hopes for a crack WBO title holder Oscar Valdez later in the year.

Frampton added: “All credit to both boys for taking this fight so early in their careers.

“A loss doesn’t mean the end, far from it and especially when it is so early in their careers. I can see them, fighting again in the future.

“Gorman is slick, nice mover for a big heavyweight, but I fancy Dubois slightly although it’s a very good fight.”

