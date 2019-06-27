Three-part Showtime series goes behind the scenes with Erickson Lubin

RINGSIDE

SHOWTIME Sports has released the first two-of-three installments of a digital series featuring former world title challenger Erickson Lubin as he prepares to face French super welterweight contender Zakaria Attou in a title elimination bout in the co-main event of Jermall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams live on SHOWTIME this Saturday from NRG Arena in Houston.

Parts 1 and 2 of the series are now available via SHOWTIME Sports’ YouTube channel and the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page, Snapchat and Instagram platforms. Part 3 will be released on Friday morning and all three parts will also be available on Sho.com.

In part one of the series, Lubin, a 23-year-old from Orlando, talks about his upbringing and the sacrifices he made in becoming one of boxing’s top prospects in 2016 following his debut on ShoBox: The New Generation as a 19-year-old registering a first-round knockout in the summer of 2015.

“Growing up in West Orlando, it’s not Disneyworld over there. You know, it’s tough,” said Lubin, who is trained by former St. Louis police officer Kevin Cunningham. “As a kid, I never really thought about being a scholar. I never really thought about being a doctor. Once I started boxing I put my mind on boxing every single day… I want to be the best at boxing.”

In part two of the series, Lubin discusses getting back in the mix of a wide open 154-pound division after title holders Jermell Charlo and Jarrett Hurd both suffered the first losses of their careers. Lubin proved he was back after a dominating performance against Ishe Smith following his first career setback in a first-round KO loss against Charlo at the end of 2017.

