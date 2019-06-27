Ryan Walsh guarantees excitement in Friday night MTK bout

RINGSIDE

📷 MTK

British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh has told his loyal supporters to expect another exciting battle when he defends his title against Lewis Paulin on Friday’s huge #MTKFightNight event at York Hall.

Walsh (23-2-2, 11 KOs) faces undefeated Paulin (12-0, 3 KOs) as part of a massive card live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and also live on iFL TV, and he’s promising a win in style.

Ahead of the scheduled 12-rounder, Walsh said: “The Farmy Army know what to expect from me. It will be a professional performance because I always come prepared and have never made excuses win lose or draw.

“It’s always the same whether it’s me or my brother fighting, it’s always guaranteed excitement. We’re there to win and entertain and that’s why our fans are so loyal.

“I’m sure when it comes to York Hall and with me fighting a Scottish opponent, it will resonate with the fans and they’ll be expecting to see a Walsh win in style. No doubt it will be a good fight and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Along with Walsh’s British featherweight title defence against Paulin, there is a brilliant showdown between Ohara Davies and former world champion Miguel Vazquez on the bill.

There is also a Southern Area super-lightweight title eliminator between unbeaten rivals Daniel Egbunike and Martin McDonagh plus Swedish hero Anthony Yigit returns to action to go up against London-based Siar Ozgul.

The unbeaten quartet of Donovan Mortlock, Sam Gilley, Bradley Haxell, Jack Ewbank and Quaise Khademi make up a packed undercard.