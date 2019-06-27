Joseph Parker, Otha Jones III feature in Providence this weekend

RINGSIDE

Joseph Parker is ready to step up his ambitions to reclaim his World champion status as he faces Alex Leapai at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

Parker (25-2 19 KOs) returned to winning ways at home in Christchurch, New Zealand in December with a third round stoppage following two blockbuster nights in Britain.

The Kiwi first took on Anthony Joshua in a unification battle in Cardiff in March 2018, surrendering his WBO crown on points.

Parker then returned to the UK and met Joshua’s old foe Dillian Whyte and served up a fight of the year contender in London in July, climbing off the canvas in the second and ninth rounds to floor Whyte in the final session, but being edged out on the cards.

His clash with Leapai is part of a huge night of World title action in Providence.

Hometown hero Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO Middleweight strap against Maciej Sulecki and unbeaten WBA Super-Flyweight king Kal Yafai defends his strap against mandatory challenger Norbelto Jimenez.

Boston’s Mark DeLuca faces Canadian Brandon Brewer over ten rounds at Super-Welterweight, young talents Alexis Espino and Raymond Ford taste their third action in the paid ranks, as does Otha Jones III fresh from his first round KO win in London.

Local favorite Anthony Marsella faces Jose Aubel, another unbeaten Providence fighter Anthony Concepcion takes on Yasmani Pedroso, former World title challenger and Providence native Shelley Vincent meets Simone Da Silva.

Tickets are on sale NOW – starting at just $28 (including fees) from https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/010056AAED7788D1?brand=dunkindonuts&camefrom=cfc_dd_center_boxing19_web