Fight Night Live! partners with CES Boxing for Chad Dawson return

Now approaching seven million views and looking toward the 38th show of the series, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast makes its way to Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Conn.

On Saturday to once again showcase some of New England’s finest with Jimmy Burchfield Sr.’s Classic Entertainment and Sports (CES). Fans from across the globe can catch all the action for FREE – including a main event that features former WBC, IBF and IBO World Light Heavyweight Champion “Bad” Chad Dawson – beginning at 8 p.m. ET on any device wherever Facebook is available.

“We love partnering with CES. We know each other, we love working on shows with the Burchfield Family and have relationships with the promoters and fighters that extend long past the bell,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “This is a great card and we’re especially looking forward to the main event. These are great people and great athletes and we’re excited as always to give them a platform to showcase their talent and tell their stories.”

“We’ve promoted many memorable fights at Foxwoods so it is only fitting that we deliver yet another unforgettable card featuring Connecticut’s own ‘Bad’ Chad Dawson and Tramaine Williams. We are proud to have Foxwoods as our casino partner from day it opened. We have hosted close to 50 fights at ‘The Fight Capital of the Northeast’ and this may be the best card from top-to-bottom, yet,” said Burchfield, Sr.

Dawson (34-5, 19 KOs) – an accomplished warrior who has clashed with the likes of Bernard Hopkins, Antonio Tarver, Glen Johnson and Andre Ward, among others – faces North Carolina vet Quinton Rankin (15-5-2, 12 KOs) in the eight-round main event. The card also includes a 10-round featherweight co-feature bout between fellow New Haven boxer Williams (17-0, 6 KOs) and Filipino Neil John Tabanao (17-5, 11 KOs). Super welterweight Jose Rivera (7-4, 5 KOs) battles Luca Podda (7-3, 3 KOs) of Miami in a six-round bout and Oscar Bonilla (5-3-2, 1 KO) of Bridgeport, Conn., faces Julio Perez (4-3) of Worcester, Mass., in a six-round lightweight bout.

Now in its second season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly Facebook platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 605 fighters and 19 promotions during 37 live event broadcasts from 21 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Since May 2017, the numbers on the 37-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series have shown promise and potential for the new platform with an average of 179,838 views per event and more than 6.6 million total views for the franchise. Since Sept. 2018, twenty FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Season II shows have reached 5.2 million fans and have averaged more than 261,000 views.

The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page on Facebook has almost 89,000 fans and more than 98,000 followers.