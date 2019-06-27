Eros Correa back in action this weekend in Mexico

RINGSIDE

Undefeated super bantamweight prospect, Eros Correa (7-0, 6 KOs) will return this Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico. Eros will face Javier Miranda (2-7) in his first six-round bout. The fight is being promoted by GM3 Boxing and Gonzalez Boxing Promotions.

“I am very happy with how my career is going over the last 10 months,” said Eros Correa, who is managed by Cali Boxing Management. “I had a slow start at first, but I have a great team around me now, and I am getting myself in position to face all of the fighters I fought at the Olympic trials years ago.”

Correa, who nearly made the 2012 Olympics, attempted Olympic glory in 2016. When that dream fell short, he turned pro a year later. Correa has stayed very active fighting six times in the past year.

“I just want to make people proud to know me when they see me fight. I am fully dedicated, and I want to make my dream of a being a world champion a reality.” continued Correa.

“Eros is a power puncher in the lower weights and has a style that is similar to Edwin Valero, and by that, I mean fan-friendly,” said Andrew Bocanegra, Correa’s co-manager. “Eros Correa is staying active and will be in exciting fights as we march forward. Right now, he’s a promotional free agent and we are looking for the right fit. We are going to keep building him up and keeping him busy.

“This is a big fight for Correa, this is his first six-round bout and a win here puts him into contention for bigger and better fights.” said Jessie Sanchez, co-manager of Correa.