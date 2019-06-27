Davies v Vazquez / Walsh v Paulin: Running order for York Hall

RINGSIDE

Please find below the weights and running order for Friday’s #MTKFightNight at London’s York Hall – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.

DOORS OPEN – 5.45pm

FIRST BELL – 6.15pm

Preliminary bouts (iFL TV)

Bout 1

Super-flyweight, 6 Rounds

Q. KHADEMI (AFG) vs. Y. TALAVERA (NIC)

Bout 2

Welterweight, 4 Rounds

J. EWBANK (ENG) vs. M. WILLIAMS (ENG)

Bout 3

Lightweight, 4 Rounds

B. HAXELL (ENG, 9st 8lb 2oz) vs. A. HARRIS (ENG, 9st 8lb 8oz)

Bout 4

Welterweight, 6 Rounds

S. GILLEY (ENG) vs. N. HARDY (ENG)

ESPN+ broadcast begins 8pm

Bout 5

Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds

A. YIGIT (SWE, 10st 2lb 2oz) vs. S. OZGUL (TUR, 10st 2lb)

Bout 6

Super-lightweight, 10 Rounds

Southern Area title eliminator

D. EGBUNIKE (ENG, 9st 13lb 6oz) vs. M. McDONAGH (ENG, 9st 12lb 6oz)

Bout 7

Super-lightweight, 10 Rounds

O. DAVIES (ENG, 10st 1lb 13oz) vs. M. VAZQUEZ (MEX, 10st 1lb 6oz)

Bout 8

Featherweight, 12 Rounds

British title

R. WALSH (ENG, 9st) vs. L. PAULIN (SCO, 8st 13lb 4oz)

TV FLOAT

Middleweight, 4 Rounds

D. MORTLOCK (ENG) vs. D. GREEN (ENG)