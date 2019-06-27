Davies v Vazquez / Walsh v Paulin: Running order for York Hall

Please find below the weights and running order for Friday’s #MTKFightNight at London’s York Hall – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.
DOORS OPEN – 5.45pm
FIRST BELL – 6.15pm
Preliminary bouts (iFL TV)
Bout 1
Super-flyweight, 6 Rounds
Q. KHADEMI (AFG) vs. Y. TALAVERA (NIC)
Bout 2
Welterweight, 4 Rounds
J. EWBANK (ENG) vs. M. WILLIAMS (ENG)
Bout 3
Lightweight, 4 Rounds
B. HAXELL (ENG, 9st 8lb 2oz) vs. A. HARRIS (ENG, 9st 8lb 8oz)
Bout 4
Welterweight, 6 Rounds
S. GILLEY (ENG) vs. N. HARDY (ENG)
ESPN+ broadcast begins 8pm
Bout 5
Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds
A. YIGIT (SWE, 10st 2lb 2oz) vs. S. OZGUL (TUR, 10st 2lb)
Bout 6
Super-lightweight, 10 Rounds
Southern Area title eliminator
D. EGBUNIKE (ENG, 9st 13lb 6oz) vs. M. McDONAGH (ENG, 9st 12lb 6oz)
Bout 7
Super-lightweight, 10 Rounds
O. DAVIES (ENG, 10st 1lb 13oz) vs. M. VAZQUEZ (MEX, 10st 1lb 6oz)
Bout 8
Featherweight, 12 Rounds
British title
R. WALSH (ENG, 9st) vs. L. PAULIN (SCO, 8st 13lb 4oz)
TV FLOAT
Middleweight, 4 Rounds
D. MORTLOCK (ENG) vs. D. GREEN (ENG)