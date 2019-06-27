Contender Brandon Adams: From Boxcino to World title fight

RINGSIDE

This Saturday night, middleweight Brandon Adams will become the 7th graduate of The Boxcino Tournament to fight for a world title when he takes on WBC Interim Middleweight champion Jermall Charlo at The NRG Arena in Houston.

The bout will be the main event event of a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® card, live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

With Adams world title opportunity on Saturday night, it will mark the 6th fighter to compete for the a world title.

In 1999, Acelino Freitas was discovered upon winning the Tournament. J.C. Candelo challenged for the IBF Junior Middleweight world title. In 2001, Eduardo Barrios fought for the WBO world featherweight title.

In 2014 when the Boxcino tournament was brought back, Willie Monroe went on to fight for the middleweight world title on two occasions. Boxcino Lightweight champion, Petr Petrov fought for the WBO lightweight world championship. In 2015, John Thompson competed for the WBO Junior Middleweight world title.

“The Boxcino tournament has proven once again that it develops world champion caliber fighters. When in Boxcino, fighters have to take on top level fighters with various styles over a four-month period, so that proves that fighters like Brandon get prepared for major opportunities like he will have on Saturday night,” said Artie Pelullo, President of Banner Promotions and creator of The Boxcino Tournament.

