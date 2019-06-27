Canelo expected to give up middleweight titles, campaign at 168 or above

World Boxing News

📷 Ed Mulholland

On the back of Canelo Alvarez being elevated to WBC ‘Franchise Champion’ at middleweight and dropping his green and gold belt, the Mexican superstar is expected to do likewise with the IBF and WBA versions.

Canelo gave way to interim WBC title holder Jermall Charlo in a bid to become a recognized three and four belt champion.

The Golden Boy and DAZN star wants to join the likes of Juan Manuel Marquez, Jorge Arce and Erik Morales in the history books of his home nation.

With the jury out on whether Canelo is actually at title holder (WBA regular) at super-middleweight, there may be work to do at that weight class.

As WBN first reported, Canelo is already eyeing up a move to 175 pounds to battle Sergey Kovalev. But Canelo will probably need to pick up another belt at 168 too.

Whatever happens, it seems the 28 year-old has left the 160 limit division behind. This follows his draw and win over Gennadiy Golovkin.

A third fight between the pair is expected to take place in May 2020. Canelo v GGG 3 looks set to happen at the eight pound higher poundage, if at all.

WBC

Explaining Canelo’s new position, the WBC confirmed a shot at Callum Smith, Anthony Dirrell or Oleksandr Gvozdyk is open to the P4P king at any time.

“The WBC Franchise champion designation has been established to provide a unique status to those fighters who prove to be of an elite level and stature,” said the WBC.

“Those who compete and have activity in multiple divisions. Those who have accomplished success in the ring and hold a proven and unquestionable stature in the boxing industry.

“Franchise Champion designation is awarded exclusively by the World Boxing Council. It considers the mutual agreements between the WBC, the champion and his promoter.”

Already linked to a collision with World Boxing Super Series winner Smith, there seems to be a straight choice between the Liverpool man and Kovalev for 2019.

Whether Dirrell could be a viable option is up in the air – at this stage.

Golovkin will then have to fully acclimatize to the higher limit by the time Canelo comes calling again for Cinco de Mayo next year.

Recently, ‘GGG’ plowed through Steve Rolls at a catchweight of 163 pounds.







