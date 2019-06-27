Boxing gives a warm welcome to potential Canelo v Sergey Kovalev clash

World Boxing News

World Boxing News broke the story this week regarding Sergey Kovalev potentially defending his WBO light-heavyweight title against Canelo Alvarez.

The ‘Krusher’ is fully on board with the fight, should Canelo make an offer, once his mandatory duties with Anthony Yarde are complete.

Golden Boy has been urged by Kathy Duva, speaking HERE to WBN, to put in a solid bid for Canelo to aim for a fourth-weight world crown.

At the moment, Canelo is in possession of a clutch of middleweight belts, and a lowly-regarded version at 168 pounds.

Never-the-less, due to confusion garnered by one of the lesser organizations, Canelo is still considered a three-division king.

Facing Kovalev gives Canelo the chance to join Mexican legend Juan Manuel Marquez, Jorge Arce and Erik Morales in holding straps at four separate classes.

As Duva explained, Kovalev is still in talks to complete a WBO stipulation against Anthony Yarde. Negotiations have been complicated and painstaking.

Kovalev is aiming to get Yarde out of the way by August before plowing on with a Canelo fight by November or December.

Another option would be for Yarde to step aside and allow Kovalev to face Canelo in September, although WBN understands this is unlikely.

It’s more feasible that Kovalev will battle Yarde in the next couple of months before aiming for Canelo later in the year.

This would also mean Canelo puts off a September return on Mexican Independence weekend in favor of waiting for the Russian.

Since WBN first revealed the possibility of Canelo v Kovalev, social media has been awash with buzz.







Below is a selection of the comments:

“Canelo going in with Kovalev next?!? He will be fighting Wilder in 2020 at this rate.”

“Canelo fighting Kovalev is cherry picking. Sure Kovalev looked great his last time out against Alvarez but that was a guy who was a punching bag. Kovalev is way too old, big time cherry picking. He should be fighting Bivol! the one who called him out at 175 OR 168!

“What is Kovalev 175, I don’t think he would stand a chance, seems at that weight the likelihood of getting hurt is much higher, obviously Kovalev has been KO but Canelo hasn’t knocked out any decent guy at 160 let alone 175.”

“Word is Canelo might fight Kovalev next, that just might be suicide.”

“I wouldn’t mind seeing if Canelo could deal with the size and natural power of Kovalev. For once he will be the naturally smaller man.”

“I will honestly give Canelo props if he takes that Kovalev fight. That’s insane!!!”

“168 is too big for Canelo I feel. If the Smith/Kovalev fight gets made I would put money on them. But if Canelo won. Oh boy, huge for his legacy!”

“Canelo would be much smaller vs Kovalev. It would be a great match up because Kovalev has huge power but Canelo is a great body puncher. Kovalev struggled when Ward went to his body.”