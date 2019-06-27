‘Bimbito’ set for Saludar / Essomba signs for BCB

RINGSIDE

The #1 ranked by the WBO at 105 pounds, Puerto Rican Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez, will have his world title opportunity on Saturday, August 24, when he challenges the Filipino Vic Saludar, in Puerto Rico in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP).

“An agreement has already been reached and Vic Saludar will come to Puerto Rico to defend his title against Bimbito (Méndez), who is the mandatory challenger. We are working on the venue for this fight and we will be announcing it next with other details of the show.” said Peter Rivera, Vice President of PRBBP.

Bimbito Méndez (13-1, 5 kos), 22, comes from an unanimous decision win over Janiel “Pototo” Rivera on May 24 to defend his WBO NABO belt at 105 pounds for the first time and earn the right to been ranked first and face Saludar.

Meanwhile, Saludar (19-3, 10 kos), 28, won his WBO belt at 105 pounds on July 13, 2018 when he defeated the Japanese Ryuya Yamanaka, defending it one time, on February 26 of this year, when he beat the also Japanese Masataka Taniguchi. Both bouts were in Japan.

ESSOMBA BCB

BCB Promotions are delighted to announce the signing of former Commonwealth Flyweight Champion, Thomas Essomba.

The 31 year-old former Olympian has signed a managerial contract with Errol Johnson, BCB’s Head of Boxing, after relocating to Wolverhampton.

Essomba represented Cameroon at the London 2012 Olympics before concentrating his efforts as a professional from 2014. He defeated Walin Din to lift the Commonwealth strap in 2015 and also held theEnglish Bantamweight Title before losing out to BCB’s Kyle Williams last term.

“I’m delighted to have Thomas on board,” said BCB’s Head Trainer, Paul Mann. “He has an excellent amateur pedigree and is a real force in the professional game. He can really bang and we are sure he will cause problems at title level in the not too distant future.

“He’s a model professional who trains and works really hard. He’s a great addition to the stable and we thank his previous manager, Kieran Farrell, for recommending us to him.”