Anthony Yigit plans to steal the show in London on Friday

RINGSIDE

Former World title challenger Anthony Yigit (23-1-1, 8 KOs) has arrived in London ready for his super lightweight showdown with Siar Ozgul (15-3, 3 KOs) on Friday night at the English capital’s iconic York Hall boxing venue.

The slick southpaw continues his charge back into World title contention following a brave attempt at the IBF belt versus Ivan Baranchyk in their World Boxing Super Series Quarter-Final on October 27 in New Orleans.

Yigit has since returned with a unanimous points win over Mohammed Khalladi and a stoppage victory against Sandro Hernandez, and says he ‘can’t wait to steal the show’ as he takes on the Hackney-based Turk over eight-rounds.

“I can’t wait to steal the show,” said Yigit. “I fought for a world title and it was my first loss, but I’m not ashamed of that. Since then I’ve been working hard to fix whatever mistakes I’ve made in the ring to make sure they don’t happen again.

“I’ve bounced back and had two victories since then but I’m not where I was, so slowly we are building up again to earn my place back at the top.

“It’s an interesting fight. I knew of Ozgul when I used to train in London and I actually saw one of his fights. I always said I would love to fight at York Hall, and I’m excited I now I have the chance to do so.”

“When I was offered this fight I was really excited,” says Ozgul, who goes in search of his sixteenth professional win. “This is an interesting fight for me and I’m very confident in this fight. I’ve had a good training camp and I’m ready.”

Yigit-Ozgul is part of a blockbuster bill at the MTK Fight Night, which also features Ohara Davies vs. Miguel Vazquez and Ryan Walsh vs. Lewis Paulin for the British Featherweight crown, broadcast live on ESPN+ in America.

Swedish fight fans can watch all the action from York Hall live on iFL TV.