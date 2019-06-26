EXCLUSIVE: NSAC chief addresses Pacquiao v Thurman drug testing talk

Phil Jay

An assumption the Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman fight would have no drug testing procedures in place has been further elaborated on by the NSAC.

On the back of Pacquiao representative, Sean Gibbons explaining the situation to WBN, Nevada State Athletic Commission chief Bob Bennett has added to those comments.

Gibbons had reacted to an outcry from fans regarding the lack of VADA involvement. He told WBN on Tuesday: “Nevada State Athletic Commission is using VADA style testing for Manny Pacquiao’s fight with Keith Thurman.

“It should also be noted that Senator Pacquiao is enrolled in the World Boxing Council / Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) 365 24/7 program,” he added.

Bennett, updating from Las Vegas later on Tuesday, said both fighters would be monitored.

“As you know, the PEDTO conduct random testing for the promoters. Also, a few Commissions to include the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC),” Bennett exclusively told World Boxing News.

“The NSAC does it best to ensure a level playing field for all unarmed combatants when they fight in the fight capital of the world.

“We randomly test in and out of competition for our events. We also incur some of the costs,” he added.

Pacquiao and Thurman are both in agreement with how the build-up will be conducted ahead of what is an important fight at the MGM Grand.

‘Pacman’ bids to add yet another title to his haul by taking Thurman’s WBA strap. A slight underdog, Pacquiao is hoping to prove age is just a number at 40.

Thurman also has something to prove with just one fight in the last two years. Since defeating Danny Garcia in March 2017, injuries have kept Thurman’s activity to a minimum.

Only a close points win over Josesito Lopez is to show for his efforts. This has let to murmurings ‘One Time’ is already past his best.

All will be revealed once the pair get down to business in the fight capital of the world on July 20, live on FOX PPV.







TICKETS

Pacquiao and Thurman will square-off in a welterweight world title attraction. The fight headlines a PBC on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by MP Promotions, Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now. They can be purchased online through AXS.com. Charge by phone at 866-740-7711 or in person at any MGM Resorts International box office.