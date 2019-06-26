Erik Morales backs Manny Pacquiao over Keith Thurman, ‘KO possible’

Morales isn’t the first to throw his weight behind Pacquiao. Amir Khan recently spoke to WBN to predict an ‘easy’ win.

To be fair to Thurman, a lot of personnel involved in the sport believe he can win. But there are still question marks over his fitness.

Injuries cost Thurman one of his world title belts. Whilst the time out of the ring wasn’t kind on ‘One Time’ when he finally returned to action.

The 30 year-old struggled to a majority decision over Josesito Lopez, 22 months after his last outing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Senator Pacquiao could capitalize on Thurman’s lack of action, whilst Morales has first-hand knowledge of defeating the former.

The pair fought three times between early 2015 and late 2016. Morales won the initial bout, stating Pacquiao’s lack of a gameplan and erratic style meant he could simply ‘play with him’ and outbox to a points triumph.

In the fights which followed, Morales may have been a little too cocky and paid the ultimate price.

Stopped in ten as the rematch unfolded, ‘El Terrible’ was then halted in just three rounds of the rubber match.

It remains a legendary trilogy for the ages.







VETERAN

Time is fast running out for fight fans to enjoy Pacquiao’s full-on style and lack of fear, something some say could lead to another stoppage loss.

Should Thurman be at one hundred percent full throttle, the American lands bombs, which would be detrimental to Pacquiao at this stage of his career.

At 40 years of age, the capacity to take that kind of punishment diminishes. Should Pacquaio win, yet another marker on a Hall of Fame ring spell will be written.

There’s also talk of a Saudi Arabia clash with Khan towards the end of the year, provided the Briton also comes through Neeraj Goyat in Jeddah.

Khan will face his Indian rival at the King Abdullah Sports Complex. A win for both and it’s likely they will finally trade leather in November or December.