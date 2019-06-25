Tommy Frank aiming for IBF route following Commonwealth run

RINGSIDE

Tommy Frank is expecting some hard rounds when he faces Jemsi Kibazange at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on July 5, live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64).

The ‘Steel City’ fighter will be making the maiden defence of his Commonwealth Super Flyweight Title, which he won by demolishing Belfast’s Luke Wilton in four clinical rounds in March.

Tommy, 25, is still a relative novice in the pro ranks, but the skillful technician hasn’t put a foot wrong in building up his ledger to 10-0 (2), and is promising to shine in front of his home crowd.

Tanzania’s Kibazange will make his first visit to the UK when he faces Frank. The African has been beaten just three times in 17 outings, and should be determined to make the most of this big opportunity.

Also topping the bill on the night will be Barnsley’s Josh Wale, who will appear in a Commonwealth Featherweight Title eliminator against Ghana’s Ekow Wilson.

“Me and Glyn [Rhodes] have had time to have a little look at Kibazange, but I don’t really study opponents too much because they could do the opposite thing on the night,” explained Tommy. “I just concentrate on being the best version of me, and that will beat anyone.

“The Commonwealth Council have sanctioned him, and he’s going to be well up for it. He’ll give it a real go, and that’s what we want. I’ve worked hard to get the Commonwealth belt, and I’m really excited to be defending it.

“I fought Adam Yahaha [October 2018], who was also from Tanzania, and got 10 good rounds in. And on the same show, his team mate caused an upset by stopping Loua Nassa. So, it’s a big opportunity, this guy will be up for it, and I really hope he is because that will suit me perfectly. I’m going to look good in this fight, as I always do.

“We are looking at going down the IBF route too, and Dennis [Hobson] has been over to the IBF convention recently, representing me over there. So, I’ll defend my Commonwealth Title on July 5, and then maybe in September go for some kind of IBF title. I’m very excited to be defending my belt though, it’s great winning titles but defending them is even better.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with JJ Crump, present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on July 5. Topping the bill will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank and Barnsley’s Josh Wale.





Appearing on the undercard will be Huddersfield’s Tyrone Nurse; Derbyshire’s Irvin Magno, Cory Hardy and Liam Dring; and Sheffield’s Keanen Wainwright, Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

The show will be televised live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64).