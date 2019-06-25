Ryan Walsh knows EBU title shot is close ahead of sixth British title defence

RINGSIDE

Ryan Walsh is ready to step up and take on the world class fighters in his weight division – provided he successfully defends his British featherweight title against Lewis Paulin on Friday.

Walsh (23-2-2, 11 KOs) puts his belt on the line against unbeaten Paulin (12-0, 3 KOs) as part of a huge #MTKFightNight at York Hall in London, live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and also on iFL TV.

Reigning champion Walsh is proud to once again be involved in a British title fight, but has big ambitions for the future following his clash with Paulin.

Walsh said: “I’m one of the longest reigning British champions and I don’t think this will be done again in my lifetime. It’s a unique position and I’m proud to have this title. I will never vacate it, and I’d have to be beaten for me to ever lose it.

“This will be my sixth time defending my title, and hopefully a win here pushes me in the right direction towards a bigger fight. I’d love the European title as I feel it’s a shot I rightfully deserve, or it could even be a final eliminator for a world title or a world title itself next.

“I’m willing to fight anyone at a drop of a hat. I’ve got Lewis Paulin in front of me and my eyes are firmly on him, but who knows what a victory can lead to. There are three featherweight world champions based in America, so it’s great my fight is broadcast over there.

“It means I can sell myself to the American audience so it’s a great incentive. Job one is defeat Lewis Paulin, and job two is show the American fans that there is a willing fighter who wants to challenge their champions.”

Along with Walsh’s British featherweight title defence against Paulin, there is a fantastic battle between Ohara Davies and former world champion Miguel Vazquez on the bill.

There is also a Southern Area super-lightweight title eliminator between unbeaten rivals Daniel Egbunike and Martin McDonagh plus Swedish hero Anthony Yigit facing London-based Siar Ozgul.

The unbeaten quartet of Donovan Mortlock, Sam Gilley, Bradley Haxell, Jack Ewbank and Quaise Khademi make up a packed undercard.