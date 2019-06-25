PICTURED: Paulie Malignaggi shows off badly swollen hands from BKFC

World Boxing News

📷 Phil Lambert/BKFC

Paulie Malignaggi explained he wanted to try something new as the former world champion displayed the pains of his recent labour.

‘The Magic Man’ lost via a close decision to Artem Lobov in a five-round bare knuckle contest. He probably knew beforehand his hands couldn’t stand up to it.

Reflecting on his defeat, and the subsequent damage caused, Malignaggi was philosophical in his words.

“Life is sometimes about being adventurous and trying new things,” said Malignaggi. “Many thought I was crazy for trying my hand at bare knuckle combat.

“While unfortunately I may not have been born with very durable hands, it is still an experience I get to look back on and say I lived it.

“People have always had very little expectations of me in my life. But I can proudly say I’ve always fought my way to a better life.

“In life we all have obstacles and I’ve always been driven most when faced with adversity. In the end, despite my brittle hands (four surgeries on my right hand), I have been able to accomplish more as mainly a one-handed fighter than most fighters accomplish with two hands. And I did it with no shortcuts. Also having fought some amazing fighters, travelled to some amazing places and met some amazing people along the way.

“You always wonder if as you get older you still have the ability to dig down when things get tough. After two rounds on Saturday night I sat in my corner now knowing I would be a one handed fighter for the remainder of this fight.

“I ‘m proud I continued on and showed myself I still had a willingness to dig deep when faced with adversity. I found myself once again in a familiar predicament of having a damaged hand with a determined opponent across the ring coming to rip my head off. Yet now I was competing in a new form of combat.

“I assure you it’s not an enviable position. But I’m glad I stayed true to myself as a man. As a fighter at the moment and continued to fight despite having to obviously adjust my strategy.

“Respect to (Lobov) who always shows up to fight and give his best no matter what day or place or at what weight. Respect to him for the fight on Saturday.

“Obviously I feel like I won the fight but that is in no way meant as a disrespect to him. I hope he can take the momentum he gained from this result and make plenty of money for himself and his family in his career,” he concluded.

Malignaggi has once again reaffirmed his decision to walk away from combat sports altogether.







DONE

In a radio interview on Sirius XM, Malignaggi said he was done for good.

“I’ve strained every ounce of energy my hands can give me. I don’t think my hands can go on anymore.” — @PaulMalignaggi tells @CommishRandyG and @gerrycooney that he is indeed retired from all in-ring competition after Saturday night’s #BKFC6 event @MMAonSiriusXM

"I've strained every ounce of energy my hands can give me. I don't think my hands can go on anymore." — @PaulMalignaggi tells @CommishRandyG and @gerrycooney that he is indeed retired from all in-ring competition after Saturday night's #BKFC6 event@MMAonSiriusXM pic.twitter.com/Qe0rYduj3O — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) June 25, 2019

“These judges were another level of stupid.” — @PaulMalignaggi on the #BKFC6 judges not understanding his gameplan. Plus properly scoring his fight with Artem Lobov on Saturday night. @MMAonSiriusXM @CommishRandyG @gerrycooney

"These judges were another level of stupid." — @PaulMalignaggi on the #BKFC6 judges not understanding his gameplan and properly scoring his fight with Artem Lobov on Saturday night@MMAonSiriusXM @CommishRandyG @gerrycooney pic.twitter.com/sb5wGozFyC — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) June 25, 2019

.@PaulMalignaggi explains why his #BKFC6 experience was a chance for the MMA world to “have one over” on boxing. @MMAonSiriusXM @gerrycooney @CommishRandyG

SiriusXM’s At The Fights airs Mondays and Fridays from 6-8p ET. The show is on the first and only nationally-broadcast combat radio channel.

The show is hosted by former New York State athletic commissioner Randy Gordon. Plus former #1-ranked Heavyweight contender Gerry Cooney.