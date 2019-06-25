Otha Jones III impresses British audience at York Hall in London

RINGSIDE

📷 Mark Robinson.

This past Friday, prized prospect, 19 year-old Otha Jones III took out 13-fight veteran in one round in a bout that took place at York Hall London.

Jones dropped Horabin twice, and make a real impression on the knowledgeable London fight crowd.

With the win, Jones ups his mark to 2-0 with one knockout.

Jones, a native of Toledo, Ohio, was a remarkable amateur as he was a 21-time National Champion, where he compiled a staggering 283-13 amateur record highlighted by representing Team USA in several international tournaments including winning a Gold Medal at the International Youth Continental Americas Tournament and Silver Medal at the Emil Jechev Memorial Tournament as well as winning several national tournaments such as the winning gold medals in United States National Championships (Twice) and the World Championship Qualifier.

Jones was also a four-time State Wrestling Champion.

Jones is managed by Split-T Management and is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.