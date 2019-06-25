Ohara Davies warns Miguel Vazquez: As soon as I hit you, you’re done!

RINGSIDE

📷 MTK

Ohara Davies has emphatically dismissed suggestions former world champion Miguel Vazquez could know too much for him on Friday night.

London’s ‘Two Tanks’ welcomes the famous Mexican to the #MTKFightNight at York Hall – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV – and has warned his visitor won’t survive his undoubted power for more than three rounds.

After Vazquez (41-7, 15 KOs) issued a bullish bulletin ahead of a truly intriguing 10-round showdown, Davies has stressed his belief he’s capable of ending the fight at any time.

Davies (18-2, 14 KOs) said: “I’m hitting harder than I ever hit. I just feel that as soon as I hit him, he’s done.

“In the past – in particular in my last fight, my mindset was to be smart and sharp and win on points. Now my mindset is: ‘Just hit. Just once.’

“I’ve got 10 rounds to hit him once. That’s 30 minutes to hit him once… I will hit him once. My aim is to knock him out inside three rounds. I think nine minutes is enough time to land one punch.

“I don’t believe he’s capable of shutting me up. We’ve got to wait until fight night but I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in.”



Joining the mouth-watering clash between Davies and Vazquez on the bill is Ryan Walsh’s British featherweight title defence against undefeated Lewis Paulin, the Southern Area super-lightweight title eliminator between unbeaten rivals Daniel Egbunike and Martin McDonagh plus Swedish hero Anthony Yigit facing London-based Siar Ozgul.

An unbeaten quintet of Donovan Mortlock, Sam Gilley, Bradley Haxell, Jack Ewbank and Quaise Khademi make up a substantial undercard.