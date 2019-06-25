Interactive Nevada Hall of Fame Museum now open to the public

RINGSIDE

📷 Anthony Saldana

This past Saturday the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame (NVBHOF.com) held its ribbon cutting event for its Interactive Boxing Exhibit Museum located at the HeadzUP Las Vegas headquarters.

Hall of Fame referee Joe Cortez hosted the event where many past and current world champions were in attendance. Their brand-new home will be open year-round for fans to visit on a daily basis. Many memorabilia items from some of the biggest fights to take place in Las Vegas and the entire state of Nevada will be on display.

The event was brought to you by Title Boxing, HeadzUP Las Vegas, the WBC and WBC Cares. For more information on the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Interactive Boxing Exhibit Museum please visit www.headzupvegas.com or www.NVBHOF.com.

“This Saturday was a great day in boxing history as we opened our doors to the many boxing fans who will now be able to visit our museum on a daily basis,” said Michelle Corrales-Lewis, president of the NVBHOF. “I want to thank everyone who attended to make this grand opening a special day for our team. I encourage all fans to come visit our new location and experience the rich history of boxing in Las Vegas and Nevada.”