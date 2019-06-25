Full card set for Philip Bowes title defence on July 13 at York Hall

RINGSIDE

London promoter Mickey Helliet has put together a quality undercard for next month’s championship show at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.

In the top-of-the-bill fight on Saturday, July 13, Philip Bowes puts his Commonwealth super-lightweight championship on the line.

The 35 year old from Leytonstone makes his second defence against Iddy Mkwela from Tanzania and the undercard features a possible future challenger for the title.

Sohail Ahmed hopes stable mate Bowes keeps his belt – so he can get the chance to take it off him.

Now trained by ex-pro Richard Williams, Ahmed is unbeaten in his last six fights (one draw).

Dagenham cruiserweight Robin Dupre – a former challenger for Commonwealth honours – will be looking to roll the dice again provided he comes through next month’s six-round fight and the show also features a pair of heavyweights at different stages of their careers.

At 37, Ian ‘Lay ‘Em Out’ Lewison is back for another shot at the big boys. Lewison has been out of action since Joe Joyce beat him in October, 2017. Prior to that, Lewison went 10 hard rounds with Dillian Whyte for the vacant British title and with seven wins inside two rounds on his record, the South Londoner will fancy he has a puncher’s chance of getting another shot at major honours.

Naylor Ball is only 22 years old and is working his way back from his loss to hard-as-nails gatekeeper Kamil Sokolowksi.

Manger Johnny Edwards concedes that fight came too soon for 6ft 5ins Ball, but he still has time on his side and at some stage in the future, Edwards hopes to see his fighter sharing a ring with Daniel Dubois again.

Dubois beat Ball in the Youth final in 2015 – and Dubois is very much on Ball’s radar.





Jamie Carley has a points win over Southern Area champion Mikey Sakyi and wants a rematch with the belt on the line should he win next month, while Manchester’s globe-trotting Arthif Daniel returns to a British ring after winning his last nine in Spain, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Jordan Blake is a super-middleweight to look out for. He’s won both his pro fights so far after a good amateur career with Repton and West Ham ABCs.